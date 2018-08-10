Sports Highlights at 1715 hours

*Day 2 report of the second Test between India and England from London.

*Interview of Abhinav Bindra.

Thanks to Indian coach, words are not lost in translation anymore: Sardar

By Bharat Sharma

New Delhi, Aug 10 (PTI) Senior players Sardar Singh and Manpreet Singh say having an Indian as the national team's head coach has broken all communication barriers and tactically too Harendra Singh is no less than any of his foreign counterparts.

Neeraj named India's flag-bearer for Asian Games opening ceremony

(Eds: Adding additional inputs and quotes of Neeraj)

New Delhi, Aug 10 (PTI) Star javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra was today named the Indian contingent's flag-bearer for the Asian Games opening ceremony to be held on August 18 in Jakarta.

Rowers Bhonkanal, Sawarn gear up to make a big splash at Asiad

By Nikhil Bapat

Mumbai, Aug 10 (PTI) Their preparations going well in Pune, rowers Dattu Baban Bhonkanal and Sawarn Singhsound upbeat about their medal chances in the upcoming Asian Games.

Gill hopes to be third-time lucky, says Arjuna will make motorsports popular

New Delhi, Aug 10 (PTI) A national award will provide a much-needed fillip to Indian motorsports, believes three-time Asia Pacific Rally Champion (APRC) Gaurav Gill, who is hoping to be third time lucky after being nominated for the Arjuna award again. PTI

Steady start for Shubhankar, Lahiri at PGA Championship

St. Louis (US), Aug 10 (PTI) India's Shubhankar Sharma shot his first sub-par round at a Major as he compiled a one-under 69 to lie tied 33rd after the first round of the 100th PGA Championship here