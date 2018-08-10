Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Sports Highlights at 1715 hours

Press Trust of India
NEWS
News
17   //    10 Aug 2018, 17:19 IST

New Delhi, Aug 10 (PTI) The following are the top/expected stories at 1715 hours:

EXPECTED STORIES:

*Day 2 report of the second Test between India and England from London.

*Interview of Abhinav Bindra.

STORIES ON THE WIRE:

SPO-ASIAD-HOCK-SARDAR

Thanks to Indian coach, words are not lost in translation anymore: Sardar

By Bharat Sharma

New Delhi, Aug 10 (PTI) Senior players Sardar Singh and Manpreet Singh say having an Indian as the national team's head coach has broken all communication barriers and tactically too Harendra Singh is no less than any of his foreign counterparts.

SPO-ASIAD-LD NEERAJ

Neeraj named India's flag-bearer for Asian Games opening ceremony

(Eds: Adding additional inputs and quotes of Neeraj)

New Delhi, Aug 10 (PTI) Star javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra was today named the Indian contingent's flag-bearer for the Asian Games opening ceremony to be held on August 18 in Jakarta.

SPO-ASIAD-ROWERS

Rowers Bhonkanal, Sawarn gear up to make a big splash at Asiad

By Nikhil Bapat

Mumbai, Aug 10 (PTI) Their preparations going well in Pune, rowers Dattu Baban Bhonkanal and Sawarn Singhsound upbeat about their medal chances in the upcoming Asian Games.

SPO-GILL

Gill hopes to be third-time lucky, says Arjuna will make motorsports popular

New Delhi, Aug 10 (PTI) A national award will provide a much-needed fillip to Indian motorsports, believes three-time Asia Pacific Rally Champion (APRC) Gaurav Gill, who is hoping to be third time lucky after being nominated for the Arjuna award again. PTI

SPO-GOLF-PGA

Steady start for Shubhankar, Lahiri at PGA Championship

St. Louis (US), Aug 10 (PTI) India's Shubhankar Sharma shot his first sub-par round at a Major as he compiled a one-under 69 to lie tied 33rd after the first round of the 100th PGA Championship here

Press Trust of India
NEWS
Press Trust of India (PTI) is a news agency in India
Museum exhibit highlights impact of sports after 9/11
RELATED STORY
"Tennis is a very rewarding sport which provides you with...
RELATED STORY
A look at Roger Federer's greatest Grand Slam triumphs on...
RELATED STORY
The emergence of Danielle Collins
RELATED STORY
"There is a lot more scope for sports in India", says...
RELATED STORY
Steffi Graf vs Monica Seles: The rivalry which could have...
RELATED STORY
"We left our hearts on Wimbledon court" says New Zealand...
RELATED STORY
"Better infrastructure needed for development of tennis...
RELATED STORY
The Big Four's Dominance in Tennis
RELATED STORY
Cornet closes out Maria to finish opening round match at...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us