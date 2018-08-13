Squash meet: Mumbai's Chaitanya Shah upsets seeded Jaikishan

Mumbai, Aug 13 (PTI) Chaitanya Shah of Mumbai upset third seed Vivaan Jaikishan in the Under-19 section in the 3rd Indian Classic Junior Open Squash Tournament here today.

Shah started strongly by taking the first two games, dropped the third before regaining focus to carve out a 11-3, 11-7, 9-11, 11-6 victory in the second round.

Top two seeds of the Under-19 category, Tushar Shahani and Rahul Baitha, remained unchallenged as they advanced to the 3rd round.

Shahani beat unseeded Zahaan Heeramaneck in straight games 11-4, 11-3, 11-4, while Baitha made short work of unseeded Aman Kumar, winning 11-3, 11-5, 11-2.

In the girls U-19 section, unseeded Sanya Vats overpowered Tanaya M Parakh, who is seeded in the (5/8) bracket, 11-2, 11-5, 11-1.

In another match, Sparshi Mattas, seeded in the (5/8) bracket, demolished unseeded Bijali Darvada dropping only 4 points on her way to an easy victory.

Results:

Boys U-19 (2nd round): Tushar Shahani [1] bt Zahaan Heeramaneck 11-4, 11-3, 11-4; Sonu Kumar [17/32] bt Vedansh Kushwaha [9/16] 11-8, 12-10, 9-11, 11-7; Suraj Chand [9/16] bt Utkarsh Rastogi 11-6, 11-2, 11-5 Shloke Sahay [5/8] Akash Banodha [17/32] 12-10, 11-9, 9-11, 11-5; Anuj Unadkat [5/8] bt Yashwir Singh Hooda [17/32] 12-10, 11-9, 12-10; Shivam Bansal [9/16] bt Araash Mehta [17/32] 9-11, 11-8, 11-7 8-11 11-6; Arjun Singh [9/16] bt Shlok Makhija [17/32] 11-6, 11-7, 11-9; Chaitanya Shah bt Vivaan Jaikishan [3] 11-3, 11-7, 9-11, 11-6; Raunak Advani bt Jaideep Singh Sethi [9/16] 11-9, 11-9, 11-6; Vaibhav Chauhan [5/8] bt Ajay Singh Bhadoria 12-10, 11-8, 11-7; Avinash Yadav [5/8] bt Eashan Murali [17/32] 11-2, 11-3, 11-2; Jairaj Singh [9/16] bt Jash Chheda [17/32] 11-4, 11-4, 11-1; Ansh Punjabi [9/16] bt Abhinav Thyagarajan [17/32] 11-3, 11-5, 11-4; Rahul Baitha [2] bt Aman Kumar 11-3, 11-5, 11-2. Girls U19 (2nd round): Sparshi Mattas [5/8] bt Bijali Darvada 11-2, 11-1, 11-1; Jannia Singh bt Mira Kamat [5/8] 11-2, 9-1 Retired; Abhilasha Bhasin [3/4] bt UV Susmitha 11-2, 11-1, 11 -4; Navmi Sharma [3/4] bt Diya Moolani 11-2, 11-7, 11-7; Sanya Vats bt Tanaya M Parakh [5/8] 11-2, 11-5, 11-1