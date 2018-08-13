Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Squash meet: Mumbai's Chaitanya Shah upsets seeded Jaikishan

Press Trust of India
NEWS
News
14   //    13 Aug 2018, 19:00 IST

Mumbai, Aug 13 (PTI) Chaitanya Shah of Mumbai upset third seed Vivaan Jaikishan in the Under-19 section in the 3rd Indian Classic Junior Open Squash Tournament here today.

Shah started strongly by taking the first two games, dropped the third before regaining focus to carve out a 11-3, 11-7, 9-11, 11-6 victory in the second round.

Top two seeds of the Under-19 category, Tushar Shahani and Rahul Baitha, remained unchallenged as they advanced to the 3rd round.

Shahani beat unseeded Zahaan Heeramaneck in straight games 11-4, 11-3, 11-4, while Baitha made short work of unseeded Aman Kumar, winning 11-3, 11-5, 11-2.

In the girls U-19 section, unseeded Sanya Vats overpowered Tanaya M Parakh, who is seeded in the (5/8) bracket, 11-2, 11-5, 11-1.

In another match, Sparshi Mattas, seeded in the (5/8) bracket, demolished unseeded Bijali Darvada dropping only 4 points on her way to an easy victory.

Results:

Boys U-19 (2nd round): Tushar Shahani [1] bt Zahaan Heeramaneck 11-4, 11-3, 11-4; Sonu Kumar [17/32] bt Vedansh Kushwaha [9/16] 11-8, 12-10, 9-11, 11-7; Suraj Chand [9/16] bt Utkarsh Rastogi 11-6, 11-2, 11-5 Shloke Sahay [5/8] Akash Banodha [17/32] 12-10, 11-9, 9-11, 11-5; Anuj Unadkat [5/8] bt Yashwir Singh Hooda [17/32] 12-10, 11-9, 12-10; Shivam Bansal [9/16] bt Araash Mehta [17/32] 9-11, 11-8, 11-7 8-11 11-6; Arjun Singh [9/16] bt Shlok Makhija [17/32] 11-6, 11-7, 11-9; Chaitanya Shah bt Vivaan Jaikishan [3] 11-3, 11-7, 9-11, 11-6; Raunak Advani bt Jaideep Singh Sethi [9/16] 11-9, 11-9, 11-6; Vaibhav Chauhan [5/8] bt Ajay Singh Bhadoria 12-10, 11-8, 11-7; Avinash Yadav [5/8] bt Eashan Murali [17/32] 11-2, 11-3, 11-2; Jairaj Singh [9/16] bt Jash Chheda [17/32] 11-4, 11-4, 11-1; Ansh Punjabi [9/16] bt Abhinav Thyagarajan [17/32] 11-3, 11-5, 11-4; Rahul Baitha [2] bt Aman Kumar 11-3, 11-5, 11-2. Girls U19 (2nd round): Sparshi Mattas [5/8] bt Bijali Darvada 11-2, 11-1, 11-1; Jannia Singh bt Mira Kamat [5/8] 11-2, 9-1 Retired; Abhilasha Bhasin [3/4] bt UV Susmitha 11-2, 11-1, 11 -4; Navmi Sharma [3/4] bt Diya Moolani 11-2, 11-7, 11-7; Sanya Vats bt Tanaya M Parakh [5/8] 11-2, 11-5, 11-1

Press Trust of India
NEWS
Press Trust of India (PTI) is a news agency in India
Shreya ousts Bhakti at Ramesh Desai U-16 tennis tourney
RELATED STORY
Greek teen Tsitsipas upsets defending champ Zverev
RELATED STORY
Cornet upsets Wimbledon champ Kerber in Montreal
RELATED STORY
Greek teen Tsitsipas upsets Djokovic in Toronto
RELATED STORY
5 biggest upsets in French Open history
RELATED STORY
Stan Wawrinka, top-seeded Sam Querrey lose at Geneva Open
RELATED STORY
BREAKING NEWS: Serena Williams seeded 25th for Wimbledon
RELATED STORY
5 experiences that made Wimbledon 2018 amazing
RELATED STORY
Wimbledon 2018: Ranking the Top 5 Upsets so far
RELATED STORY
A look at Roger Federer's greatest Grand Slam triumphs on...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us