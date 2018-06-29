Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Srikanth enters semifinals of Malaysia Open

Press Trust of India
NEWS
News
9   //    29 Jun 2018, 16:39 IST

Kuala Lumpur, June 29 (PTI) Kidambi Srikanth continued his impressive run at the Malaysia Open, progressing to the semifinals of the men's singles competition with a straight-game win over France's Brice Leverdez in the USD 700,000 world tour super 750 tournament here today.

Fourth seed Srikanth, who won a silver medal at the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games, dumped world no 22 Leverdez 21-18 21-14 in a 39-minute clash at the Axiata Arena in Bukit Jalil, a suburb in Kuala Lumpur.

The Indian had also beaten the French in three games at All England Championship this year.

The 25-year-old will take on former world no 2 and 2015 world championship bronze medallist Kento Momota, who has been in sensational form ever since making a comeback after serving a one-year ban by Japan Badminton Association for gambling at an illegal casino in 2015.

Momota clinched the Macau Open and Dutch Open last year besides reaching the finals at Canada Open. He won the 2018 Asia Badminton championship and was also unbeaten at the Thomas Cup.

Srikanth will have a tough task at hand as Momota will be extra motivated to earn back his respect as it was here two years ago that he had to concede a second round match after the news of him and compatriot Kenichi Tago gambling at an illegal casino broke out.

Srikanth erased a 5-8 deficit to grab a 11-9 lead at the break. Leverdez clawed back at 12-12 but the Indian again marched ahead to grab a 17-14 advantage. The French again drew parity at 17-17 before Srikanth surged to pocket the opening game.

In the second game, Srikanth and Leverdez fought till 5-5 before the Indian first grabbed a 11-5 lead and then kept his nose ahead to comfortably shut the doors on his rival

Thiem thumps Nadal to enter Madrid Open semifinals
RELATED STORY
Federer again pushed hard, advances to Halle semifinals
RELATED STORY
4 men who won Wimbledon and French Open in the same year
RELATED STORY
French Open 2018: Stephens denies Kasatkina, enters SF...
RELATED STORY
Ostapenko beats Svitolina in straight sets to reach Miami...
RELATED STORY
Caroline Wozniacki enters Eastbourne semifinals with a...
RELATED STORY
Why Rafael Nadal is better than Roger Federer : A case...
RELATED STORY
Sloane Stephens vs No. 1 Simona Halep in French Open final
RELATED STORY
Nadal, Halep 1st pair of No. 1 French Open champs since 1992
RELATED STORY
Landmark win as Djokovic reaches Queen's semis
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us