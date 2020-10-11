St. Petersburg Open 2020: Jannik Sinner vs Reilly Opelka preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details

Fixture: Jannik Sinner vs Reilly Opelka

Date: 13 October 2020

Tournament: St. Petersburg Open 2020

Round: First round (Round of 32)

Venue: St. Petersburg, Russia

Category: ATP 500

Surface: Indoor Hardcourt

Prize money: $ 1,243,790

Live telecast: USA - ESPN / Tennis Channel | India - Sony Six

Advertisement

Jannik Sinner vs Reilly Opelka preview

Hardcourt tennis is back with the 2020 St. Petersburg Open in Russia. The tournament, which has been bumped up to the ATP 500 category this year, will see a host of big names competing for the title.

Two of those names are Jannik Sinner and Reilly Opelka, who take on each other in the first round.

Teenaged sensation Jannik Sinner is coming off his best-ever Grand Slam performance, having made the quarterfinals at Roland Garros where he went down to Rafael Nadal. Despite losing in straight sets, the Italian showed everyone his exceptional talent as he made Nadal work for most of the points.

Sinner will be high on confidence coming into this match. The youngster played some jaw-dropping tennis throughout his campaign in Paris, proving why he is considered the most promising player on tour right now.

But his workload has been quite high since September, having taken part in Kitzbuhel, Rome and Roland Garros. It remains to be seen how his body copes with so many matches in a row at his age.

Reilly Opelka

Advertisement

Reilly Opelka, on the other hand, has played just the one match since his opening-round loss at the US Open. The 23-year-old went into the French Open without any claycourt preparation, and lost in the first round to compatriot Jack Sock.

Opelka had an impressive run at the Cincinnati Masters though, where he made the quarterfinals without dropping a set. Unfortunately, injury prevented him from completing his last-eight match against Stefanos Tsitsipas.

Jannik Sinner vs Reilly Opelka head-to-head

Jannik Sinner and Reilly Opelka have never faced each other on tour before, and as such their head-to-head currently stands at 0-0.

Jannik Sinner vs Reilly Opelka prediction

Jannik Sinner

Jannik Sinner boasts of rocket-like groundstrokes off both wings. He also has the ability to construct points and close them out with clever net approaches.

Sinner is a good returner too, which will come in handy against the gigantic serve of Reilly Opelka.

The American can generate a huge amount of power and depth on his forehand, which is another thing Sinner will have to be wary of. The Italian would be looking to flatten out his returns and also use the slice liberally, which could pose problems to Opelka - who prefers the ball at a good height.

Advertisement

All said and done, however, Jannik Sinner is in too good form right now to be bullied by Reilly Opelka's power. Unless each set goes to a tiebreak, the Italian would have the upper hand in most aspects of the game.

Prediction: Jannik Sinner to win in straight sets.