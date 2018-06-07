Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Stephens ends 12-year wait by breaking into to top five

For the first time since 2006, an American woman other than Serena or Venus Williams will sit in the top five of the WTA rankings.

Omnisport
NEWS
News 07 Jun 2018, 23:38 IST
10
SloaneStephens-Cropped
Sloane Stephens celebrates her victory over Madison Keys

Sloane Stephens will move into the top five of the WTA rankings as a result of her run to the French Open final, ending a 12-year absence for an American woman not named WIlliams.

Stephens' success sees her ascend to fourth in the rankings, making her the first American other than Serena or Venus Williams to sit inside the top five since Lindsay Davenport in April 2006.

In a quirky twist, it was Davenport's charge Madison Keys who Stephens defeated to progress to the Roland Garros final, claiming a 6-4 6-4 victory in a rematch of last year's US Open final, which Stephens also won 6-3 6-0.

Despite her disappointment in Paris, Keys moves into the top 10 of the rankings, one spot behind Venus.

Slick Stephens sets up Keys rematch in Paris
RELATED STORY
Halep beats Muguruza, Stephens tops Keys at French Open
RELATED STORY
US Open champion Stephens in good form at French Open
RELATED STORY
No revenge for Keys as Stephens cruises into French Open...
RELATED STORY
Keys, Stephens and Putintseva break new ground at Roland...
RELATED STORY
French Open 2018: Stephens denies Kasatkina, enters SF...
RELATED STORY
Stephens, Keys to reprise US Open final in French Open semis
RELATED STORY
The Latest: Stephens reaches her first French Open final
RELATED STORY
French Open Diary: Zverev's Yorkshire love affair...
RELATED STORY
Resurgent Stephens thrashes Kerber
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us