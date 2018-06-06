Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Stephens has 'something juicy' to tell semi-final foe Keys

A rematch of the US Open final will take place when Sloane Stephens faces Madison Keys in the last four, thrilling the victor of that clash.

Omnisport
NEWS
News 06 Jun 2018, 00:30 IST
41
SloaneStephens-Cropped
Sloane Stephens celebrates victory over Daria Kasatkina

Sloane Stephens will not change how she interacts with Madison Keys ahead of their French Open semi-final, revealing she has some "juicy stuff" to tell her friend and opponent.

The 25-year-old will face Keys in a rematch of last year's US Open final, in which she triumphed with an emphatic 6-3 6-0 victory.

Respective victories over Daria Kasatkina and Yulia Putintseva set up a reunion at Roland Garros, but letting her upcoming opponent know some gossip appears to be the immediate priority for Stephens.

"It's the same thing as always. When we get on the court, it's time to compete. But before that, we are not going to be weird and awkward and make it, like, weird for each other," Stephens told a post-match media conference following her defeat of Kasatkina.

"Now I just have to go find her, because I need to tell her some juicy stuff. I just went and searched for her in the training room.

"I think everything will be normal. And then when we get on the court, it's time to compete. It's go time. Until then, we're the same girls as always."

Of the prospect of an all-American last-four clash Stephens added: "We are both playing well in the semis of a grand slam.

"Obviously it's just another opportunity. It's great for American tennis. To have two Americans in the semi-finals of the French Open, I think, is pretty incredible.

"That means one American will be in the final of a French Open, which is another amazing thing.

"All in all, I don't think anyone can complain."

Stephens has won both of her two meetings with Keys, defeating her compatriot in Miami in 2015 prior to her success at Flushing Meadows last September.

