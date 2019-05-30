×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Stephens pleased with Paris progress, Bertens and Andreescu pull out

Omnisport
NEWS
News
5   //    30 May 2019, 03:44 IST
Stephenscropped
Sloane Stephens, the 2017 US Open champion

Sloane Stephens and Garbine Muguruza sealed their places in the third round of the French Open but Kiki Bertens and Bianca Andreescu pulled out on Wednesday.

Last year's runner-up Stephens beat Spain's Sara Sorribes Tormo 6-1 7-6 (7-3) on Court Philippe-Chatrier.

Muguruza, champion at Roland Garros three years ago, was a 6-4 6-1 winner against Johanna Larsson.

Bertens was 3-1 down against Viktoria Kuzmova in the first set when she retired due to illness, while Canadian rising star Andreescu will not face Sofia Kenin as she is suffering with a shoulder injury.

Elina Svitolina went through without playing, as Kateryna Kozlova is struggling with a rib injury, while Karolina Pliskova thrashed Kristina Kucova 6-2 6-2.

Anastasija Sevastova and Johanna Konta were among the other winners on day four. 

 

STEPHENS IN 'A GOOD HEAD SPACE'

Advertisement

Stephens employed Sven Groeneveld as a coach this month and the American feels "everything is falling into place".

The seventh seed said: "I feel good. Obviously bringing on Sven I have had a lot of structure the last couple of weeks, at the amount of time we've been working.

"I feel like I'm in a good head space. I'm playing better.

"I'm seeing the court well, which I think is really important for me. My movement is good. Everything is just kind of falling into place, and that's kind of what you want."

 

BLOW FOR WELL-FANCIED BERTENS 

Bertens was tipped as a contender to win her first major in the French capital but was struck by illness in the opening week.

The world number four from the Netherlands said: "Yesterday I felt good. No problems at all. I was practicing, resting, and I felt really well, ready for today.

"And then this morning I woke up at 3:00, and then I felt really sick. Vomiting, diarrhoea all night long, all day long. I felt a little bit better before the match.

"I had some sleep, and I just wanted to give it a try, but then as soon as I start warming up right before the match, it started again. There was not any energy left."

Kuzmova will face Konta in the last 32.

 

MUGURUZA RELISHING SVITOLINA TEST

Muguruza will face Svitolina in one of the eye-catching third-round showdowns and looking forward to testing herself against the WTA Finals champion.

She said:  "I think it's a great third round for both of us. It's the type of match that I want to play. It can be, you know, any deep-round match, but it's in the third round. So it's going to be a good one."

Advertisement
2019 Madrid Open Semi-Finals: Sloane Stephens vs Kiki Bertens, Preview and Prediction
RELATED STORY
Brilliant Bertens, sloppy Serena and impressive Parry
RELATED STORY
Andreescu withdraws from Charleston Open
RELATED STORY
2019 BNP Paribas Open Quarter Final 1: Garbine Muguruza vs Bianca Andreescu, Preview and Prediction
RELATED STORY
French Open 2019 Draw Analysis: Defending champions Rafael Nadal, Simona Halep handed favourable draw
RELATED STORY
Madrid Masters 2019: Women's singles draw analysis
RELATED STORY
Unwell Bertens withdraws from French Open
RELATED STORY
Ruthless Halep sets up Bertens final in Madrid
RELATED STORY
BNP Paribas Open: Muguruza holds back Bertens in tough three setter
RELATED STORY
WTA Miami Open 2019: Bianca Andreescu overcomes Angelique Kerber again to extend winning streak
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us