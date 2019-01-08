×
Stephens recovers from early trouble to advance in Sydney

Associated Press
NEWS
News
11   //    08 Jan 2019, 12:45 IST
AP Image

SYDNEY (AP) — Sloane Stephens dropped three service games in the first set and was only two points from defeat before finding a way to hold off Ekaterina Alexandrova 0-6, 7-6 (3), 7-6 (3) at the Sydney International on Tuesday for her first win of the season.

Alexandrova had a chance to serve for the match at 5-3 in the second set and led 4-2 in the third but fourth-seeded Stephens, the 2017 U.S. Open champion, rallied to survive the round.

"I was, like, 'It's not going to get any worse than this ... I might as well just play,'" Stephens said of her first set. "Obviously she was playing well.

"I know at some point that I'd be able to win a game, I would hope, so just try and do that."

Stephens will next play Yulia Putintseva.

Ash Barty ousted 2017 French Open winner Jelena Ostapenko 6-3, 6-3 to advance to a second-round meeting with No. 1-ranked Simona Halep.

In other women's matches Aliaksandra Sasnovich ousted No. 8-seeded Daria Kasatkina 6-1, 6-4, 2015 Sydney champion Petra Kvitova had a 6-1, 7-5 win over Aryna Sabalenka, Hsieh Su-wi beat Danielle Collins 7-6 (4), 6-3 and Priscilla Hon defeated Tatjana Maria 6-3, 7-6 (4).

In the men's draw, eighth-seeded Andreas Seppi advanced 7-5, 2-6, 6-4 over Jeremy Chardy, Guillermo Garcia-Lopez beat Denis Kudla 7-5, 6-4, and Andrey Rublev ousted No. 6-seeded Lucas Pouille 6-2, 6-3.

Associated Press
NEWS
No. 1 Simona Halep back in action at Sydney International
Konta upsets rusty Stephens, Kvitova rallies in Brisbane
Brisbane International 2019: Konta registers a...
Kerber, Stephens win in 3 sets at WTA Finals
Stephens on brink of last four in Singapore
Sydney International: Garbine Muguruza holds Carla...
WTA Finals 2018: Elina Svitolina beats Sloane Stephens in...
Murray advances in Brisbane in latest comeback from injury
Osaka set for showdown against Stephens at WTA Finals
Stephens sees off Osaka in see-saw Singapore battle
