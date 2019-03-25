×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Stephens' struggles continue as Halep, Pliskova reach last 16

Omnisport
NEWS
News
13   //    25 Mar 2019, 07:58 IST
SloaneStephens - Cropped
American Sloane Stephens

Defending champion Sloane Stephens crashed out of the Miami Open in the third round, while Simona Halep and Karolina Pliskova avoided upset losses.

Stephens, last year's winner, was well beaten by Tatjana Maria at the WTA Premier event on Sunday.

The American was one of five seeds to exit as the likes of Anastasija Sevastova and Daria Kasatkina also departed.

However, while they needed three sets, Halep and Pliskova managed to book their spots in the last 16 in the bottom half of the draw.

 

STEPHENS STUNNED BY MARIA

Stephens had won her only two previous meetings with Maria, but the 2017 US Open champion was no match for the German this time.

Maria was a convincing 6-3 6-2 winner in a clash lasting just over 90 minutes in Florida.

Advertisement

Stephens has endured a tough start to the year, holding just a 6-6 win-loss record.

Awaiting Maria in the last 16 is Marketa Vondrousova, the Czech teenager upsetting 16th seed Elise Mertens 6-4 7-6 (7-1).

Vondrousova, 19, has enjoyed a stellar start to the year, reaching the final in Budapest and last eight at Indian Wells.

HALEP, PLISKOVA SURVIVE

Halep, the second seed, was tested before fighting her way past Polona Hercog 5-7 7-6 (7-1) 6-2.

In a blockbuster last-16 clash, Halep will meet Venus Williams after the American three-time champion cruised past 14th seed Kasatkina 6-3 6-1.

Also pushed, fifth seed Pliskova needed more than two and a half hours to overcome Alize Cornet 6-7 (3-7) 6-1 6-4.

 

SEEDS FALL

While most of the seeds have progressed in the top half of the draw, only three are through in the bottom, with Wang Qiang – through thanks to Serena Williams' withdrawal due to a knee injury – joining Halep and Pliskova.

Pliskova's next opponent is Yulia Putintseva, who eliminated 11th seed Sevastova 1-6 6-2 6-3.

Australian Open semi-finalist and 25th seed Danielle Collins also departed, losing to Wang Yafan 7-5 6-1.

Omnisport
NEWS
Stephens follows Halep out of Sydney International
RELATED STORY
Serena comes through major Halep battle to reach last eight
RELATED STORY
Bencic upsets Halep to reach Dubai semifinals; Kvitova wins
RELATED STORY
Halep and Pliskova ready for Fed Cup showdown with tie finely poised
RELATED STORY
Halep and Kerber deliver in Doha after Pliskova withdrawal
RELATED STORY
Halep advances, Serena wins epic
RELATED STORY
A look at the biggest movers and shakers in the WTA rankings this week
RELATED STORY
No. 1 Simona Halep back in action at Sydney International
RELATED STORY
Novak Djokovic, Simona Halep top seeds for Australian Open
RELATED STORY
Halep pulls off Tsurenko repeat to reach last eight
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us