Stephens to 'roll over and move on' after Wimbledon failure

US Open champion Sloane Stephens

Sloane Stephens vowed to "roll over and move on" after suffering a shock first-round defeat to Donna Vekic on the opening day at Wimbledon.

The US Open champion struggled with her serve in windy conditions on No.1 Court and was soundly beaten 6-1 6-3 by the world number 55.

Stephens had not played a competitive match since losing to Simona Halep in the French Open final last month and fell at the first hurdle for the second consecutive year at the All England Club.

The fourth seed will consider playing a warm-up event before the grass-court grand slam next year, but she will not dwell on making such an early exit at SW19.

"Life does go on. Tomorrow I have to wake up, figure out what I want to do with my coaches, where I want to go, what I want to do." said the American.

"I could have another good result in the hard-court season, at Cincinnati, wherever. I have to give myself the best chance to be able to have success coming up in the next couple of months or whatever.

"I have to just kind of move forward, put it in the back of my mind, know that if I do everything possible for myself, I'll allow myself to have a good result.

"I don't hang onto things very long. You just think about what I did wrong, what I can improve, what I'm going to do next. I let go of it and move on. I think coming up, the US Open, it is a very special moment for an American to win a US Open. I'm honoured to be able to go back as defending champion.

Stephens added: "I was unfortunate to play Donna. She's a good grass court player. I didn't play my absolute best. That's not what you want. It's just something you kind of just got to roll over and move on, get ready for the hard-court season."