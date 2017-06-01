Struggling Murray tames power-hitter Klizan

by Reuters News 01 Jun 2017, 21:20 IST

Tennis - French Open - Roland Garros, Paris, France - 1/6/17 Slovakia's Martin Klizan in action during his second round match against Great Britain's Andy Murray Reuters / Christian Hartmann

PARIS (Reuters) - World number one Andy Murray's struggles this season on clay came back to plague him at the French Open on Thursday as he ground out an unconvincing 6-7(3) 6-2 6-2 7-6(3) win against Slovakian power-hitter Martin Klizan.

Out-hit and more surprisingly often out-thought in the first set by a player he had described as unpredictable, the Scot conceded it on a tiebreask.

Looking faster and keener, Murray pushed through the second set in 37 minutes and the third in one minute less.

The Slovakian, ranked 50, then began to chance his arm and, as Murray's level dipped, raced to a 5-2 lead before, with yet another momentum shift, the Scot broke back and took the fourth set to a tiebreak, closing out the match with a scrambled volley.

(Reporting by John Stonestreet, editing by Pritha Sarkar)