Stunned Nadal rues missed opportunity, Murray and Federer sail through

Rafael Nadal felt he was ready to go all the way at Wimbledon before coming unstuck in a shock loss to Gilles Muller.

by Omnisport News 11 Jul 2017, 03:52 IST

Rafael Nadal reflected on his shock Wimbledon exit as a missed opportunity after losing a titanic battle with Gilles Muller, but Andy Murray and Roger Federer sailed through to the quarter-finals on 'Manic Monday'.

Fourth seed Nadal breezed through the opening week at the All England club in ominous fashion following his French Open triumph and was expected to be too good for fellow left-hander Muller on No.1 Court.

Yet it was the 34-year-old 16th seed from Luxembourg who prevailed in a near five-hour classic, blasting 30 aces to Nadal's 23 in a thriller to win 6-3 6-4 3-6 4-6 15-13 after the 15-time grand slam champion had fought back from two sets down and saved four match points.

Top seed Murray remains in the hunt to defend his title, beating Benoit Paire 7-6 (7-1) 6-4 6-4 on Centre Court to reach the last eight of his home grand slam for a 10th consecutive time.

Seven-time champion Federer also needed just the three sets to send the dangerous Grigor Dimitrov packing, winning 6-4 6-2 6-3 in only 97 minutes.

Novak Djokovic and Adrian Mannarino were made to wait until Tuesday to play their fourth-round match due to the Muller-Nadal marathon, but Milos Raonic, Tomas Berdych, Marin Cilic and Sam Querrey advanced.

NADAL MAGNAMONIOUS AFTER MULLER UPSET

Nadal looked destined to pull off a stirring fightback and deny Muller a famous win 12 years after the 16th seed's last victory over him, which also came at SW19.

Yet an ice cool Muller saved 14 break points in the match and had the better of a seemingly never-ending final set under pressure to stun the legendary Spaniard, who could not help but wonder what might have been.

Nadal said: "Well done for him, he played well. Especially in the fifth [set], he played a great game. I was there, fought until the last ball, with the right attitude. It was probably not my best match, but at the same time I played against a very uncomfortable opponent.

Looking back on his performance in the tournament, the two-time Wimbledon champion said: "I won matches. I played better than other years, true. At the same time, I was ready for important things, so I lost an opportunity."

MURRAY MAKING STRIDES

Murray will take on the big-serving Querrey in the last eight and the world number one was encouraged by the manner in which he disposed of Paire after coming back from 4-2 down in the first set.

The three-time major champion said: "Today was by far the best I hit the ball, the cleanest I hit the ball. I was happy about that. Last couple of days, practice has been really good, as well.

"I didn't feel great during my last match. I didn't feel like I played so well, not loads of rhythm in the first two matches.

"I definitely felt better today. That's positive moving into the last few days of the tournament."

FEDERER FEELING FRESH

Federer has not dropped a set in the tournament after making light work of defeating powerful 13th seed Dimitrov.

The 18-time major winner, who will face last year's runner-up Raonic in the quarter-finals, said he feels in rude health as he eyes a first Wimbledon title in five years and revenge for last year's semi-final defeat to the Canadian.

"I feel like I'm rested enough. I've had, you know, not the most tough matches. I can look at this quarter-final in a totally relaxed fashion," said the Swiss great.

"Physically I'm not fighting anything like last year with my knee. I would be ready to go this afternoon if I have to, which is great, but I don't have to. I think that's a great bonus."

RAONIC BATTLES PAST ZVEREV, CILIC IN THE GROOVE

Raonic was twice a set down against Alexander Zverev, but refused to be beaten and the sixth seed came through 4-6 7-5 4-6 7-5 6-1 to set up his latest showdown with Federer.

Cilic has won all four of his matches in straight sets and will take on Muller following a 6-2 6-2 6-2 success over Roberto Bautista Agut.

Berdych will be up against Djokovic or Mannarino following his 6-3 6-7 (1-7) 6-3 3-6 6-3 win over Dominic Thiem, while Querrey reached the last eight for the second year in a row by seeing off Kevin Anderson 5-7 7-6 (7-6) 6-3 6-7 (11-13) 6-3 after both players fired down 31 aces apiece.