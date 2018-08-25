Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Suarez Navarro to meet Sabalenka in Connecticut final

Omnisport
NEWS
News
42   //    25 Aug 2018, 07:15 IST
Carlasuareznavarro-cropped
Carla Suarez Navarro (L) consoles Monica Puig (R) who was forced to retire

Carla Suarez Navarro benefited from another retirement as she reached the WTA Connecticut Open final, while Aryna Sabalenka also advanced to the decider.

Puerto Rican qualifier Monica Puig succumbed to a left abdominal injury with the score deadlocked at 4-4 in the first set against Suarez Navarro on Friday.

Suarez Navarro, who progressed to the semi-final following Petra Kvitova's retirement on Thursday, had just rallied from a break down to make it 4-3 before Puig left the court for a medical timeout.

When Puig returned, Suarez Navarro held to level the contest but her opponent was unable to continue.

Suarez Navarro will now face in-form Belarusian Sabalenka in the tournament final.

Sabalenka trumped fifth seed Julia Goerges 6-4 7-6 (7-3) to move within a win of her maiden WTA crown.

"[Tomorrow] I will tell to myself like, 'Okay, this is the next one, try to enjoy it. Just enjoy. Don't put too much pressure on yourself, just enjoy'. It's enough," Sabalenka said.

"I played a lot of three sets this year. I'm more fresh, ready for the final. It's not the first time, so I am a little bit knowing what I have to do tomorrow, mentally."

 
