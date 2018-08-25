Suarez Navarro to meet Sabalenka in Connecticut final

Omnisport FOLLOW NEWS News 42 // 25 Aug 2018, 07:15 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Carla Suarez Navarro (L) consoles Monica Puig (R) who was forced to retire

Carla Suarez Navarro benefited from another retirement as she reached the WTA Connecticut Open final, while Aryna Sabalenka also advanced to the decider.

Puerto Rican qualifier Monica Puig succumbed to a left abdominal injury with the score deadlocked at 4-4 in the first set against Suarez Navarro on Friday.

Suarez Navarro, who progressed to the semi-final following Petra Kvitova's retirement on Thursday, had just rallied from a break down to make it 4-3 before Puig left the court for a medical timeout.

When Puig returned, Suarez Navarro held to level the contest but her opponent was unable to continue.

Monica Puig is forced to retire with the first set tied at 4-4.@CarlaSuarezNava advances to face @SabalenkaA in the @connecticutopen final. pic.twitter.com/HYRz59yZCK — WTA (@WTA) August 24, 2018

Suarez Navarro will now face in-form Belarusian Sabalenka in the tournament final.

Sabalenka trumped fifth seed Julia Goerges 6-4 7-6 (7-3) to move within a win of her maiden WTA crown.

After reaching the semifinals at @CincyTennis last week, @SabalenkaA goes one better to book her place in the @connecticutopen final!



Defeats Julia Goerges 6-4, 7-6(3)!



Sabalenka is 10-2 in main draw hardcourt matches in North America this summer. pic.twitter.com/oCFf7q6jzL — WTA (@WTA) August 24, 2018

"[Tomorrow] I will tell to myself like, 'Okay, this is the next one, try to enjoy it. Just enjoy. Don't put too much pressure on yourself, just enjoy'. It's enough," Sabalenka said.

"I played a lot of three sets this year. I'm more fresh, ready for the final. It's not the first time, so I am a little bit knowing what I have to do tomorrow, mentally."