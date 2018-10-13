Surprise package Alexandrova to face Giorgi in Linz final

Russian qualifier Ekaterina Alexandrova will face Camila Giorgi in her first WTA Final after producing an incredible Ladies Linz fightback to beat Andrea Petkovic.

The 119th-ranked Alexandrova put a first-set bagel behind her and served up one of her own to seal a 0-6 6-4 6-0 victory on Saturday.

Petkovic, bidding to win a first title in three years, took just 25 minutes to wrap up the opening set in the second semi-final.

That proved to a false down for the German, as Alexandrova warmed to the task, breaking to lead 3-2 in the second set and going on to set up a decider.

Alexandrova blew a stunned Petkovic away in a final set which lasted only 22 minutes.

"When I arrived here and first saw the qualification draw, I thought I could finish in the second round, maybe reach the main draw," Alexandrova said.

"I thought that was my maximum. But now I'm standing here and playing the final tomorrow [Sunday]. I think it's amazing. It's unbelievable."

Giorgi will play in a Linz final for the second time after the aggressive Italian defeated Alison Van Uytvanck 6-3 6-4.