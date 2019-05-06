×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Svitolina beaten in Madrid, Wozniacki retires with back injury

Omnisport
NEWS
News
37   //    06 May 2019, 02:08 IST
Wozniackicropped
Former world number one Caroline Wozniacki

Elina Svitolina was dumped out of the Madrid Open by Pauline Parmentier and Caroline Wozniacki retired due to a back injury after top seed Naomi Osaka moved into the second round on Sunday.

Svitolina has been struggling with a knee injury but said she was prepared to give it a go and start her clay-court season at the Caja Magica.

The WTA Finals champion bowed out in the second day of the tournament in the Spanish capital with a 6-4 7-6 (8-6) defeat to world number 69 Parmentier.

Wozniacki, the 11th seed, decided she could not continue after losing the opening three games of her encounter with Alize Cornet.

Madison Keys, Wang Qiang and Julia Goerges were the other seeds to suffer first-round exits, with Garbine Muguruza also dumped out. 

Sorana Cirstea beat Keys 3-6 6-4 6-1, while Donna Vekic accounted for Wang 7-5 6-4, Goerges lost 7-5 6-4 to Viktoria Kuzmova and Petra Martic sent Muguruza packing 7-5 7-6 (7-2).

World number one Osaka got past Dominika Cibulkova 6-2 7-6 (8-6), going through along with Simona Halep, Karolina Pliskova, Angelique Kerber and Sloane Stephens.

 

Advertisement

OSAKA THROUGH 'ADJUSTMENT PERIOD' ON CLAY

Top seed Osaka struck 43 winners in a typically aggressive display against Cibulkova and will take on Sara Sorribes Tormo in round two.

The US Open and Australian Open champion believes she is ready to make more of an impact on clay this season.

"I feel like there's, like, an adjustment period for me and it took a few years," said the 21-year-old. "But now I'm more comfortable [on clay]. I'm not sure if it's because I had a really long training block before I came to start the season, but yeah, it feels good."

 

PLISKOVA BACK FROM THE BRINK, HALEP AND KERBER THROUGH IN TWO

Fifth seed Pliskova saved four match points as she came from behind to beat Dayana Yastremska.

The former world number one, who has appointed Conchita Martínez as coach on a full-time basis, fought back to win 5-7 7-6 (7-5) 6-3.

There was no such trouble for Halep, a 6-0 6-4 winner against Margarita Gasparyan, and Kerber eased to a 6-3 6-2 defeat of Lesia Tsurenko.

 

STEPHENS SETS UP AZARENKA CLASH AT THE END OF MEMORABLE WEEK

Eighth seed Stephens got engaged to footballer Jozy Altidore and added Sven Groeneveld to her coach this week.

The 2017 US Open champion ended a hectic few days by seeing off Polona Hercog 6-2 7-6 (7-4) and will take on Victoria Azarenka in round two.

Advertisement
Mutua Madrid Open: Wozniacki retirement hands Cornet free pass into second round
RELATED STORY
Madrid Open 2019 women's draw: Osaka, Kvitova, Halep and Pliskova headline jam-packed field
RELATED STORY
Injured Andreescu retires in Miami to put Kontaveit through
RELATED STORY
Svitolina, Muguruza exit Miami Open
RELATED STORY
Wozniacki explains ongoing struggle with viral illness after Dubai withdrawal
RELATED STORY
Where to watch Qatar Total Open- Finals, Simona Halep vs Elina Svitolina Live Stream Details, TV Schedule and more
RELATED STORY
Madrid Masters 2019: Women's singles draw analysis
RELATED STORY
WTA Dubai Tennis Championships: Svitolina advances but Osaka is stunned in Dubai
RELATED STORY
Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championship 2019: Elina Svitolina advances after Ons Jabeur was forced to retire
RELATED STORY
Volvo Car Open: Wozniacki holds back Sakkari with straight-sets win
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us