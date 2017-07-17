Take 300 days off and put yourself in a freeze box - Federer's plan to play Wimbledon at 40

Roger Federer is a Wimbledon champion again at 35 and, with tongue firmly in cheek, he has already begun plotting to extend his longevity.

by Omnisport News 17 Jul 2017, 00:14 IST

Roger Federer celebrates winning his eighth Wimbledon title

Roger Federer has jokingly suggested putting his body on ice over the coming years to give him a chance of adding to his success after winning a record eighth Wimbledon singles title.

The 35-year-old became the first man to be crowned champion on eight occasions after his 6-3 6-1 6-4 victory over Marin Cilic on Centre Court, a triumph that also sees him move onto 19 grand slam titles.

How long his body will allow him to continue on the ATP Tour and be competitive remains unclear, but he hopes to add to his haul – although he admits he may need a bit of assistance to stay in the mix for five more years.

Asked if he could still be playing at 40, Federer replied: "I mean, you would think so, health permitting, and if everything is okay," he joked after his latest Wimbledon triumph.

"You could take 300 days off beforehand, just prepare for Wimbledon, put yourself in a freeze box, then you come out and train a bit, you know you're not going to be injured."

Playing until 40 may not be a serious thought, but the Swiss does intend to return in 2018 to defend his title.

"I do think probably like a year ahead of time with my schedule, fitness schedule, tournaments I would like to play," he told a media conference.

"So I totally see myself playing here this time next year.

"But because it's far away, because of what happened last year, I just like to take the opportunity to thank the people in the very moment, and make them understand, yes, I hope that I'm back.

"There's never a guarantee, especially not at 35, 36.

"But the goal is definitely to be here again next year to try and defend."