Teenage lucky loser Danilovic crowned champion in Moscow

Omnisport
NEWS
News
50   //    29 Jul 2018, 19:55 IST
OlgaDaniloviccropped
Moscow River Cup champion Olga Danilovic

Olga Danilovic became the first lucky loser to win a WTA title by beating fellow teenager Anastasia Potapova in the Moscow River Cup on Sunday.

Danilovic booked her flights home after she was beaten by Paula Badosa Gibert in the final round of qualifying in the Russian capital but made history by defeating Potapova 7-5 6-7 (1-7) 6-4 in the battle of the 17-year-olds.

The 187-ranked Serb also become the first player born in the 21st century to win a WTA tournament, denying Potapova a dream triumph in her homeland.

Danilovic's aggressive approach paid off again as she struck 47 winners to come out on top despite making 46 unforced errors.

Potapova won the first three games, but that proved to be a false dawn as Danilovic broke three time to take the opening set.

World number 204 Potapova saved a match point before winning a tie-break to force a decider, yet Danilovic came from a break down in a final set which saw seven breaks to seal an unlikely title.

