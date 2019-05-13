×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Teenager Sinner saves match point to stun Johnson in Rome

Omnisport
NEWS
News
6   //    13 May 2019, 02:30 IST
SteveJohnson - cropped
Steve Johnson lost to Jannik Sinner in the Internazionali d'Italia first round

Teenager Jannik Sinner saved match point as he came from behind to claim the first ATP Masters 1000 victory of his career on home soil against Steve Johnson at the Internazionali d'Italia.

The 17-year-old wildcard won for the second time on the ATP Tour despite losing the first set in just 22 minutes, outlasting Johnson 1-6 6-1 7-5 to set up a meeting with Madrid Open runner-up Stefanos Tsitsipas in round two.

Sinner, ranked 262nd in the world, dug in to hold while trailing 5-2 in the third set and reeled off the next four games in succession to seal a notable win in his fledgling career in Rome.

His fellow Italian Matteo Berrettini beat Lucas Pouille 6-2 6-4 to advance to a match against fourth seed and 2018 runner-up Alexander Zverev, but there was no joy for compatriot Andreas Seppi. The world number 67 went down to Roberto Bautista Agut 6-1 3-6 6-1.

Fourteenth seed Nikoloz Basilashvili got past Marton Fucsovics 6-1 7-6 (7-2) in the only match unaffected by rain, while Philipp Kohlschreiber triumphed 6-2 3-6 6-3 against Gilles Simon.

 

NO SURPRISE FOR SINNER

His career on the ATP Tour may still be in its infancy, but Sinner was confident he had what was required to overcome Johnson.

"Steve Johnson is strong, but I knew I could beat him. We watched some Johnson footage to get a feel for his game," said Sinner.

Advertisement

"Of course, I'm surprised. It's not a normal thing for me. But our goal is not just to win a few matches but to go further in a few years."

 

BERRETTINI GETS A SHOT AT REVENGE

Hometown favourite Berrettini was beaten by Zverev in round two in 2018 and is wary of underestimating the German, who has a 13-8 record this season and has failed to win successive matches since February.

"He is not going through a great period, but we must not forget that he is coming from two exceptional seasons. And he's only a year younger than me," said Berrettini.

"At the beginning of this year I had some ups and downs, I lost a few very hard matches, but I was convinced I prepared adequality. I was looking forward to playing on clay."

Advertisement
Schwartzman saves match point to down Thiem in Buenos Aires
RELATED STORY
Kyrgios saves three match points to stun Nadal in Acapulco thriller
RELATED STORY
Former champ Azarenka falls as Andreescu saves match point
RELATED STORY
Madrid Open 2019: Rafael Nadal vs Felix Auger-Aliassime, match preview and prediction
RELATED STORY
Madrid Open 2019: Fabio Fognini vs Dominic Thiem, match preview and prediction
RELATED STORY
Garin saves match points to dethrone Munich king Zverev
RELATED STORY
Italian Open 2019: Men's singles draw analysis
RELATED STORY
Madrid Open 2019: Roger Federer's projected route to the title
RELATED STORY
Kenin to face Wang in Acapulco final
RELATED STORY
Nadal ousts teenager Auger-Aliassime in Madrid
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us