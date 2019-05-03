×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Teichmann upsets Strycova to reach maiden WTA Tour final

Omnisport
NEWS
News
03 May 2019, 23:48 IST
jilteichmann - Cropped
Jil Teichmann in action

Qualifier Jil Teichmann continued to upset the odds by beating Barbora Strycova to reach a first WTA Tour final at the Prague Open on Friday.

The Swiss left-hander needed just 76 minutes to beat ninth seed Strycova 6-3 6-0 for her best WTA Tour win by ranking and tournament round.

Teichmann had double Strycova's winners (22 to 11), while the Czech failed to convert any of her break-point chances.

Home favourite Karolina Muchova also reached a maiden Tour final by overcoming Bernarda Pera 6-2 7-5 in the other semi-final.

At Grand Prix de SAR La Princesse Lalla Meryem in Morocco, Johanna Konta reached a first final in 10 months thanks to a 6-2 7-6 (9-7) triumph over fourth seed and 2018 finalist Ajla Tomljanovic.

Before this week, the Briton had failed to piece together more than two straight WTA main-draw wins on clay.

Maria Sakkari followed up her beating of defending champion Elise Mertens with a 6-4 6-4 triumph over Alison van Uytvanck to book her spot in the final. 

Advertisement
Mertens out in Rabat as Pera springs Prague surprise
RELATED STORY
Wang through in Prague, easy for Mertens in Rabat
RELATED STORY
Wang claims maiden WTA title
RELATED STORY
Andreescu overcomes fatigue and Svitolina to reach Indian Wells final
RELATED STORY
Kvitova to face Kontaveit in Stuttgart final
RELATED STORY
Azarenka ends WTA drought in Monterrey, Wozniacki reaches Charleston final
RELATED STORY
Anisimova through to final four, Sharma to contest maiden WTA semi
RELATED STORY
Halep and Kerber stay in hunt for title in Doha
RELATED STORY
Prague Open: Where to watch, Live Stream Details, TV Schedule and more
RELATED STORY
WTA Qatar Total Open: Strycova wins sole main-draw match in Qatar
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us