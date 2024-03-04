Tennis controversies of the week: Andrey Rublev's shocking default in Dubai; Rafael Nadal's Indian Wells match announced early, Venus Williams' wild card and more

Rafael Nadal's return at the Indian Wells Masters was given a fixed date, however, the earlier-than-usual announcement baffled fans. Andrey Rublev's temper tantrum resulted in his swift disqualification from the Dubai Tennis Championships.

Venus Williams, Emma Raducanu and Caroline Wozniacki were among the first recipients of the Miami Open wildcards. The decision had a mixed reaction, given the trio's recent results.

Arthur Fils had a lot to say about the poor court conditions at the Chile Open as he yelled at the tournament supervisor about the same. Saudi Arabia continued its entry into the tennis world as the nation signed a new deal with the ATP Tour.

Here's a brief look into the past week's major controversies:

#1 - Andrey Rublev's default from the Dubai Tennis Championships sends shockwaves on the tour

Rublev is known for being quite emotional on court but his recent outburst at the Dubai Tennis Championships resulted in his immediate exit from the tournament. He was locked in an engaging semifinal showdown against Alexander Bublik when the incident in question occurred.

Rublev initially led by a break in the deciding set but Bublik managed to get back on serve to lead 6-5. In the penultimate game of the match, the Russian disagreed with a call made by a linesperson and proceeded to scream in his face.

The official then reported the matter to his higher-ups after which Rublev was disqualified from the tournament. He also had to forfeit all points and prize money earned during the week due to his misconduct.

#2 - Indian Wells Masters earlier than usual announcement of Rafael Nadal's match schedule raises eyebrows

Rafael Nadal will return to action at the Indian Wells Masters.

Everyone's counting down the days until Nadal's return to action at the Indian Wells Masters. However, the tournament organizers went a step further and already announced the exact date and time of his match even without the draw being made.

Nadal will take to the court on March 7 and will play in the evening session, with his match not set to begin before 6:00 p.m. local time. Given the tournament's overall schedule, players in the top half play on one day followed by those in the bottom half.

Since the draw is yet to be revealed, it was quite puzzling to see the organizers already finalize Nadal's schedule. It certainly raised a few eyebrows because this isn't the standard practice.

#3 - Miami Open wildcards for Venus Williams, Caroline Wozniacki and Emma Raducanu miffs fans

The Miami Open recently awarded its first set of wildcards to Wozniacki, Raducanu and Williams. Fans weren't too pleased with it as the trio haven't won a lot of matches and felt that the wildcards were likely to go to waste.

Williams will return from an injury hiatus at the Indian Wells Open. The American hasn't enjoyed a lot of success over the last few years and has a 7-28 win-loss record since the start of 2020.

Wozniacki has only a lone victory under her belt this year. Raducanu is the most promising prospect among the trio, though she's yet to string together consecutive wins since her return to the tour this year. Given their poor form, fans felt it would been better to award the wildcards to an upcoming player.

#4 - Chile Open tournament supervisor faces Arthur Fils' ire over poor court conditions

Arthur Fils was unhappy with the court at the Chile Open.

Fils, who recently competed at the Chile Open in Santiago, had a less-than-stellar experience at the venue. He faced Pedro Martinez in the quarterfinals but their match took a turn for the worse due to the terrible condition of the court.

Fils wasn't too pleased with how the court was playing and made his thoughts quite clear on the matter as he gave the tournament supervisor a piece of his mind.

"How do you know? Tell me, how we do? F**king hell. That's the worst. ... Don't yell about what? Are you a f**king athlete? Are you a f**king athlete? I'm asking to you please answer. Are you a f**king athlete? So how do you know if its possible to play or not on this court?," Fils yelled.

"How do you know? Man, I told you before this tournament no? I told you before this tournament. What happened now? What happened now? Answer my f**king question, what happened now?," he continued.

Despite Fils' foul-mouthed tirade, he had some valid concerns and he wasn't the only one to object to the poor court conditions. Cristian Garin, Roberto Carballes Baena and other players competing there weren't pleased with it either.

#5 - Saudi Arabia continues its foray into tennis with another deal with ATP

Saudi Arabia has been slowly capturing the tennis market over the last couple of years. Now, the country by way of its Public Investment Fund (PIF) has signed a multi-year strategic partnership with the ATP.

As a result of this deal, the PIF will now become the new official sponsor of the ATP rankings. The agreement also brings them on board as partners at six ATP tournaments. These include the Masters tournaments in Madrid, Beijing, Indian Wells and Miami, along with the ATP Finals and the Next Gen ATP Finals.

While Saudi Arabia's hold on the ATP Tour grows day by day, they've yet to make significant inroads on the WTA Tour. They've faced more pushback on the women's circuit with former players like Chris Evert and Martina Navratilova expressing their dissent with the country's involvement.

