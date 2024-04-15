Tennis Controversies of the Week: Daniil Medvedev, Holger Rune, Jannik Sinner's campaigns disrupted by questionable umpiring; Novak Djokovic denounced for "embarrassing" victory remark at Monte-Carlo, and more

Daniil Medvedev, Holger Rune, and Jannik Sinner's respective campaigns at the 2024 Monte-Carlo Masters were disrupted by questionable umpiring decisions, while, Novak Djokovic faced criticism for playfully dedicating his Round of 16 victory over Lorenzo Musetti at the Monte-Carlo Masters to 'Orchestra'.

On that note, here's a recap of top tennis controversies from the last week:

Daniil Medvedev, Holger Rune, and Jannik Sinner's Monte-Carlo Masters campaigns disrupted by questionable umpiring

Daniil Medvedev engaged in a tense dispute with chair umpire Mohamed Lahyani during his second-round match at the 2024 Monte-Carlo Masters against Gael Monfils. The disagreement began when Lahyani overturned a linesman's out call on a shot by Monfils, only for subsequent replays to confirm it was indeed out, leading to the Russian voicing his frustration to Lahyani.

Another call went Medvedev's way, but Lahyani had to calm Medvedev down after he argued with the linesman. Despite being told to take it easy on the officials, Medvedev remained unhappy with the calls throughout the break.

The drama continued in the third-round match against Karen Khachanov as the World No. 4 got into another argument with the umpire in the second set for a line call.

He even criticized the supervisor, suggesting the official couldn't see and should be removed. This outburst earned him a penalty point and seemed to affect his game, as he lost the match 6-3, 7-5.

Holger Rune's quarterfinal against Jannik Sinner at the 2024 Monte-Carlo Masters saw the former receive a time violation in the second set, drawing boos from the crowd. Attempting to quiet them down, Rune's hand gesture led to an unsportsmanlike conduct warning from the chair umpire.

The match went to a tiebreaker where a controversial call against Rune added to his frustration. The match was clouded by another controversy when Holger Rune was affected by an allegedly incorrect line call. A shot by Sinner was initially called out, but the umpire overruled it after checking the clay.

This decision led to a heated exchange between Rune and the umpire. Although Hawkeye technology, which was accessible to broadcasters, confirmed the ball was out. Sinner eventually emerged victorious in a close three-setter, but his run ended in the semifinals against eventual champion Stefanos Tsitsipas.

On the other hand, Jannik Sinner faced a line call controversy when a clearly out serve by Tsitsipas went uncalled during a crucial moment in the fifth game of the third set. If the correct call had been made, it could have led to a double fault, potentially changing the course of the match.

Holger Rune lashed out as ATP praised Jannik Sinner amid umpire fiasco in Monte-Carlo Masters loss

Holger Rune was left fuming after the ATP tour's social media post, which seemed to favor his opponent. Rune and Jannik Sinner's Monte-Carlo Masters quarterfinal was overshadowed by controversy, including a hostile crowd and questionable calls against the Dane.

Adding fuel to the fire, Rune noticed the ATP's celebratory post for Sinner, which he felt ignored his own hard-fought performance, especially considering he played three matches in less than 24 hours. The Dane wasn't afraid to express his frustration at this.

"Meaning what @atptour…..? Not that you gave me the best conditions in the first place having to play 2 matches the day before ending late, leaving almost no recovery time. Chair Umpire making crucial mistakes and giving wrong warning that disturbed the game. May the force be with you. Jesus Christ," he wrote on X.

Novak Djokovic faced criticism for dedicating Monte-Carlo Masters R16 victory over Lorenzo Musetti to 'Orchestra'

Novak Djokovic at the 2024 Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters

Novak Djokovic received flak for his playful response to the boos in Monte-Carlo. During his Round of 16 match against Lorenzo Musetti, the crowd turned on Djokovic after a disputed line call.

Djokovic then took a playful jab at the booing fans by mimicking an orchestra conductor. Djokovic ended up winning the match 7-5, 6-3, but his gesture caused some controversy online, where some fans called it "embarrassing".

"I dedicate this victory to the orchestra," Novak Djokovic wrote on Instagram.

Novak Djokovic's campaign in Monte-Carlo ended in the semifinals, where he lost 4-6, 6-1, 4-6 to eventual runner-up Casper Ruud.

Simona Halep called out for denying any wrongdoing in her doping suspension case

Simona Halep at the 2024 Miami Open

Simona Halep talked about the emotional toll of her doping suspension and the fight to clear her name, in a recent video. The Romanian tested positive for a banned substance in 2022 and faced a four-year ban, later reduced to nine months on appeal.

While officially cleared to play again, Halep expressed concerns that the controversy might linger, despite her claims of innocence.

"Ok, now everything is nice. I am clear. I did not do anything wrong, so I proved the reality, so this makes me feel really good, but still what I went through isn’t easy. I cannot forget like this (snaps). There is baggage that probably will stay longer," Halep said (via TennisONE App on X).

However, some fans weren't sympathetic, criticizing her for portraying herself as entirely blameless.

