Tennis Matches Today: Top 5 players one shouldn't miss ft. Andy Murray, Jessica Pegula

Three-time Major champion Andy Murray will continue his run at the Dubai Tennis Championships on Wednesday. Daniil Medvedev, Hubert Hurkacz, and Alejandro Davidovich Fokina are some of the other names in the fray there.

World No. 5 Jessica Pegula headlines the day's action at the San Diego Open. Over at the Mexican Open, some of the sport's most prominent names, including Ben Shelton and Stefanos Tsitsipas, will be in action.

With plenty of matches to look out for, here's a shortlist of five must-see matches lined up for the day:

#1 - Andy Murray vs Ugo Humbert

Murray edged past Denis Shapovalov 4-6, 7-6 (5), 6-3 in the first round of the Dubai Tennis Championships. It was just his second win of the season. The Brit will now aim to win consecutive matches for the first time this year.

Humbert rallied from a set down as well to oust Gael Monfils in his opener. The young Frenchman won the Open 13 Provence a few weeks ago but has a 2-2 record since his title-winning run.

Murray has also won both of his prior meetings against Humbert, though the matches went to a deciding set on each occasion. The Brit hasn't been at his best this season but will fancy his chances of another win over his younger rival.

Date: February 28, 2024.

Time: Not before 4:00 p.m. local time, 5:30 p.m. IST, 12:00 p.m. GMT, and 7:00 a.m. ET.

#2 - Daniil Medvedev vs Lorenzo Sonego

Daniil Medvedev at the 2024 Australian Open.

Medvedev commenced his title defense in Dubai with a 6-3, 7-5 win over Alexander Shevchenko. The Russian was down 3-5 in the second set but staged a turnaround to wrap things up in two sets. This was his first match since his heartbreaking loss in the final of last month's Australian Open.

Sonego bested Sumit Nagal 6-4, 5-7, 6-1 to reach the second round here and snapped a three-match losing streak as well. He'll now attempt to score his first win over Medvedev. The former World No. 1 won their previous couple of matches, first via retirement and the other with a comfortable margin.

Sonego's 6-19 record against top 10 players is another factor that doesn't inspire a lot of confidence in him. Medvedev should be able to deal with the Italian and continue his journey in Dubai.

Date: February 28, 2024.

Time: Not before 7:00 p.m. local time, 8:30 p.m. IST, 3:00 p.m. GMT, and 10:00 a.m. ET.

Where to watch the Dubai Tennis Championships?

Viewers from the following countries can catch all the action live on the following channels and sites:

USA: Viewers in the United States can catch all the action on Tennis Channel.

UK: Fans in the UK can watch the proceedings live on Sky Sports.

Canada: Canadian viewers can watch the match live on TSN+.

Australia: Fans across the country can watch the match on beIN Sports.

#3 - Jessica Pegula vs Jule Niemeier

It has been a bumpy ride for Pegula so far this year. She won just one match at the United Cup as the American squad were eliminated in the group stage itself. She then made it to the semifinals of the Adelaide International but withdrew before her match due to an injury.

Pegula was stunned by Clara Burel in the second round of the Australian Open. She then announced a brief hiatus due to an injury and has now returned to action at the San Diego Open. As the top seed here, she received a bye into the second round.

Following her breakthrough in 2022, Niemeier struggled to match those results the following year and compiled a 10-22 record. It has been more of the same this year, with her 6-3, 6-0 win over Varvara Gracheva in her San Diego opener being her second main draw victory of the season. Pegula could be a little rusty given her break but still will be favored to win this clash.

Date: February 28, 2024 (USA, Canada) and February 29, 2024 (UK/Europe, India).

Time: Not before 7:00 p.m. local time, 10:00 p.m. ET, 3:00 a.m. GMT, and 8:30 a.m. IST.

Where to watch San Diego Open?

Viewers in the USA and UK can watch the tournament live on the following channels and sites:

USA: The official broadcaster in the region is Tennis Channel.

UK: Matches will be telecast on Sky Sports.

#4 - Ben Shelton vs Matteo Arnaldi

Ben Shelton at the 2024 Australian Open.

Shelton was on the cusp of making an early exit but staged a comeback to defeat Dan Evans 2-6, 7-5, 7-6 (5) in the first round of the Mexican Open. Arnaldi scored the biggest win of his career as he knocked out World No. 10 Taylor Fritz in the opening round with a 6-4, 4-6, 6-3 scoreline.

The two youngsters will now fight it out for a place in the last eight. Shelton is the more accomplished player in the match-up, but Arnaldi is quickly making a name for himself as well. This could be a great duel between two of the sport's brightest young stars.

Date: February 28, 2024.

Time: TBA

#5 - Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Flavio Cobolli

Tsitsipas began his Mexican Open campaign with a 6-3, 6-4 win over Roman Safiullin. The Greek faced just a lone break point throughout the match which he fended off with ease. He now improved his career record at the venue to 8-2.

Cobolli got the better of Felix Auger-Aliassime in the first round as he overcame a one-set deficit to win 2-6, 6-3, 6-2. The young Italian is one of the many fast-rising names in the country. Tsitsipas is slowly finding his form, so the 21-year-old could find it tough to outplay the Greek at one of his favorite hunting grounds.

Date: February 28, 2024.

Time: TBA

Where to watch the Mexican Open?

Viewers in the US, UK, Canada, and Australia can catch the tournament live on the following channels and sites:

USA: All matches will be broadcast on Tennis Channel.

UK: Viewers in the region can catch up on the proceedings on Sky Sports.

Australia: Viewers Down Under can catch all the action live on beIN Sports.

Canada: Viewers in Canada can watch all the matches on TSN+.