Jannik Sinner emerged victorious in the Erste Bank Open earlier today, as he defeated Alexander Zverev in a three-set thriller. Meanwhile, Aryna Sabalenka spent time with her boyfriend, Georgios Frangulis, in Dubai and even started her preparations for the upcoming WTA finals.

On that note, let us take a look at some of the top stories of the day:

#1. Jannik Sinner confirms his relationship after Vienna win

Jannik Sinner confirms his relationship after Vienna Jannik Sinner confirmed dating model Laila Hasanovic after winning the title at the Erste Bank Open in Vienna earlier today. 24-year-old Hasanovic was in attendance at all of his matches over the week alongside Sinner's mother, Siglinde, and other members of his family.

After the Italian defeated Alexander Zverev 3-6, 6-3, 7-5, he revealed his relationship status during the winner's speech at the trophy ceremony. The four-time Grand Slam champion said,

"Thank you so much for the support. The work you put in, the effort... also to understand me at times is not easy, but thank you for putting in the effort. Everyone here, with family, my girlfriend, friends. To my whole team and also those watching at home. Thank you so much for the support."

#2. Carlos Alcaraz makes correct prediction for El Clásico

Real Madrid and FC Barcelona took each other on earlier today in the La Liga group stage match. Carlos Alcaraz, was alsk accurate in his predictions for the match.

The Spaniard not only predicted the correct scoreline of 2-1, but also managed to get two out of the three goal scorers' names correct. As a big supporter of Real Madrid, Alcaraz said

“It’s gonna to be difficult, but I believe Real Madrid will win. Bellingham, Mbappé, and Yamal will score. The score will be 2–1.”

Alcaraz's prediction mostly played out accurately, except that Fermin Lopez scored on behalf of Barcelona instead of Lamine Yamal.

#3. Aryna Sabalenka spends quality time with boyfriend Georgios Frangulis

Aryna Sabalenka and her boyfriend, Georgios Frangulis, spent some time together in Dubai before the Belarusian took off to Riyadh for the WTA finals set to start on November 1. Sabalenka has been in Dubai for over a week and shared glimpses of her enjoying her time with her best friend, Paula Badosa.

Now Sabalenka is joined by Frangulis after a long time apart, as they let loose in the Gulf. Frangulis shared images from her tennis practice session, followed by glimpses from their night out with friends. Sabalenka also shared an image of all of them wearing their watches on her Instagram story and wrote,

"We are too cool."

#4. Martina Navratilova compares Coco Gauff to Novak Djokovic

Martina Navratilova drew a comparison between Coco Gauff and Novak Djokovic as she spoke about the American's chances of defending her title at the WTA finals this year. While explaining Gauff's strengths and weaknesses, the 18-time Grand Slam champion shared that one attribute of Gauff's game, similar to that of Djokovic, can prove to be lethal for her opponents.

In an interview via WTA tennis, Navratilova said:

“She’s played nine hard-court finals and won them all. That’s crazy. One of those was last year in Riyadh, so look out if she gets rolling again. Her backhand is like Djokovic’s -- maybe with even more power. It’s money."

The former world no.1 further illustrated that Gauff should bank on her confidence to win the year-end title.

#5. Rafael Nadal and wife Maria Francisca Perello's glamorous red carpet appearance

Rafael Nadal and his wife, Maria Francisca Perello, made a stunning appearance on the red carpet of a fundraiser event in Hong Kong. The tennis icon joined hands with the WEMP Foundation to co-host The Children's Ball 2025, aimed at supporting the holistic well-being of children and youth worldwide.

The 22-time Grand Slam champion and his wife looked stylish in formal outfits for the fundraising event. Nadal looked dapper in a tuxedo, while Perello looked chic in a beige evening gown, and both of them paired their outfits with stunning Richard Mille timepieces.

"At the @frnadal, we believe true well-being comes from balance: staying active, growing as a person, and building emotional resilience. For 15 years, we’ve been helping kids and teens reach their full potential through sport, education, and emotional support," posted Nadal on his social media.

The Rafa Nadal Academy has also opened up a new facility in Asia.

