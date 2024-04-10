Tennis News Today: Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf's daughter Jaz endorses her father's take on hitting 'rock bottom'; Coco Gauff's mother Candi cheers on son Cameron; Danielle Collins' boyfriend helps celebrate her Charleston Open win

In tennis news, Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf's daughter Jaz echoed her father's views on taking control of your life back after hitting rock bottom, while, Coco Gauff's mother Candi congratulated her youngest son Cameron for winning a tennis tournament.

Meanwhile, Danielle Collins' boyfriend Bryan Kipp celebrated her Charleston Open win by lifting her in his arms in front of a congratulatory sign. Carlos Alcaraz announced his withdrawal from the Monte-Carlo Masters due to an arm injury.

Also, Serena Williams’ husband Alexis Ohanian expressed his optimism about the growth of women’s sports as the NCAA women's basketball final between the Iowa Hawkeyes and South Carolina Gamecocks drew a huge crowd.

On that note, here's a summary of today's top tennis news:

Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf's daughter Jaz endorses her father's view on life ownership after hitting rock bottom

Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf's daughter Jaz echoed her father’s perspective on how reaching "rock bottom" was a pivotal moment in his life.

The former World No. 1 said back in 2011 about how this experience led to a reassessment and ownership of his life.

"Rock bottom’s an interesting place. I moved in and spent some time there. It’s actually not a bad place. It’s a place where you get to ask, ‘Who do I want to be? Am I ready to take ownership of my life?’" Andre Agassi said during his induction into the International Tennis Hall of Fame.

The eight-time Grand Slam champion highlighted how his fall to World No. 141 led to self-discovery and a renewed journey to the top.

Andre Agassi's daughter Jaz expressed her support for her father’s inspiring views by sharing a video of his comments on social media.

Andre Agassi's daughter Jaz's Instagram story

Coco Gauff's mother Candi congratulates son Cameron for winning tennis tournament

Coco Gauff’s mother Candi celebrated her youngest son Cameron’s triumph in a tennis tournament.

On Sunday, April 7, Candi posted a series of photos on Instagram, that showed the 10-year-old with his winner’s trophy, flanked by his proud parents and family.

"Congratulations Cameron on winning the tennis tournament today. Thank you family for the support!!!" Candi Gauff wrote.

Coco Gauff recently concluded her Miami Open campaign with a 3-6, 6-1, 2-6 loss to 23rd seed Caroline Garcia in the fourth round. The American will next begin her clay-court campaign at the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix, which will commence on April 15.

Danielle Collins' boyfriend Bryan Kipp helps celebrate her Charleston Open win in style

Danielle Collins' boyfriend Bryan Kipp participated in the festivities following her impressive win at the 2024 Charleston Open. Collins won her second title of the year by defeating fourth seed Daria Kasatkina 6-2, 6-1 in the final.

Kipp cheered her on during the final and posed with her dog Quincy alongside the trophy. Later, the couple continued the festivities in Charleston, posing together in front of a congratulatory message at The Riviera Theater, where Kipp lifted Collins in arms in a romantic gesture.

Danielle Collins' Instagram story

Tennis News: Carlos Alcaraz withdraws from Monte-Carlo Masters 2024 due to injury

Carlos Alcaraz has pulled out of the 2024 Monte-Carlo Masters due to injury, marking his absence for the second straight year. The Spaniard was scheduled to face Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime in the Round of 32.

Announcing his withdrawal on social media, the Spaniard revealed that he waited until the last moment to decide, hoping he could still compete despite the injury. However, he couldn't recover in time, leading him to reluctantly opt out of participation.

"I have been working in Monte Carlo and trying to recover until the last minute from an injured pronator teres in my right arm, but it was not possible and I cannot play! I was really looking forward to playing... See you next year!" Alcaraz said on Instagram.

Serena Williams’ husband Alexis Ohanian expresses optimism about the growth of women’s sports

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian celebrated the massive turnout for the NCAA Division I Women's Basketball final between Iowa Hawkeyes and South Carolina Gamecocks that drew 18.9 million viewers on Sunday, per ESPN.

Ohanian, a strong advocate for women's sports, shared a photo of the bustling crowd outside the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland and noted that this is just the beginning for women’s sports.

"We're still in the early days of women's sport," Alexis Ohanian wrote on his X (formerly Twitter) handle.

