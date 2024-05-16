Belarusian tennis star Aryna Sabalenka accidentally dropped a curse word on a live interview and hilariously pleaded for it to be edited out. In other news, Casper Ruud and girlfriend Maria Galligani attended a gala dinner with Norwegian and Danish monarchs.

Meanwhile, Alexander Zverev’s girlfriend Sophia Thomalla cheered the German on as he secured his spot in the Italian Open semifinal by defeating Taylor Fritz. Iga Swiatek shared her thoughts on her and Coco Gauff’s transition from juniors to WTA tour.

On that note, here's a recap of today's top tennis news:

Aryna Sabalenka drops a curse word on live TV, asks for it to be edited out

Aryna Sabalenka accidentally swore during a live interview at the Tennis Channel after her quarterfinal 6-2, 6-4 win against ninth seed Jelena Ostapenko at the 2024 Italian Open.

Sabalenka quickly regretted it and humorously asked for the word to be cut. The Belarusian tennis star had been discussing her daily life videos with host Prakash Amritraj when she inadvertently used inappropriate language.

"As soon as people start saying stop it we’re tired of this bulls***... Again, it's beep," Aryna Sabalenka said.

Host Amritraj mentioned that the World No. 2 had promised not to use such language.

“It’s just something in my blood I guess, cursing. Just something in my blood... Cut it please,” Sabalenka responded.

Second seed Aryna Sabalenka advanced to the semifinals where she will face 13th seed Danielle Collins.

Casper Ruud and girlfriend Maria Galligani enjoy gala dinner with Norwegian and Danish royals

Casper Ruud and girlfriend Maria Galligani joined the King and Queen of Norway for a royal outing in Oslo. They attended a gala dinner at the Royal Palace hosted by King Harald V and Queen Sonja, in honor of Denmark's King Frederik X and Queen Mary's 20th wedding anniversary.

The Norwegian tennis star donned a stylish black and white tailcoat suit with a bowtie, while Galligani dazzled in a satin-silk halter neck dress.

Watch the video below:

Alexander Zverev's girlfriend Sophia Thomalla reacts to the German reaching the Italian Open SF

Alexander Zverev’s girlfriend Sophia Thomalla was ecstatic for the German after he made it to the semifinals of the 2024 Italian Open by beating Taylor Fritz 6-4, 6-3 in the last eight.

Thomalla showed her support for the German tennis star by sharing the ATP Tour’s post on her Instagram story, praising the German’s progress to the semifinals in Rome.

"Meanwhile in Roma @alexzverev123 #semifinals," Thomalla captioned her Instagram story.

Sophia Thomalla's Instagram story

Iga Swiatek reflects on her and Coco Gauff's tennis journey from juniors to professional level

Iga Swiatek and Coco Gauff at the 2023 WTA Finals

Iga Swiatek reflected on her and Coco Gauff's journey from juniors to the WTA Tour, noting their shared luck in navigating the transition.

Ahead of her Italian Open semifinal match against Gauff, Swiatek commented on the prospect of facing her former junior peers. The Polish tennis star said that she found this aspect of the sport enjoyable, adding depth to rivalries.

"I think it's fun. I think that's how we create kind of a bigger story sometimes behind these matches. It's a challenge. It's interesting for the fans, as well. Yeah, for sure there are plenty of players that I played against in juniors. I'm happy that I'm the one that got to the top of the rankings," Iga Swiatek said in her post-match press conference.

Swiatek also expressed satisfaction with her junior achievements, despite not facing Gauff directly. She emphasized the importance of early career decisions and credited her fortunate choices in surrounding herself with the right people.

"Yeah, but I still remember. I haven't played Coco in juniors. I only kind of remember her when she won Roland Garros and I lost in the semifinal against Caty McNally. You know these names," Swiatek said.

"Life is pretty tricky. One decision you make when you're 17 can kind of create totally different path. I'm just fortunate that I made good decisions and I had good people around me so I can be here. Coco, I guess she feels pretty similar," she added.