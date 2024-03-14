Tennis News Today: Carlos Alcaraz drops major hint about mysterious N's identity; Novak Djokovic's wife Jelena gives a peek into her university life in Milan

Carlos Alcaraz dropped a major hint about the identity of the mysterious 'N' in his camera message during the 2024 Indian Wells Masters. Meanwhile, Novak Djokovic's wife Jelena gave a peek into her early days and university life in Milan.

Rafael Nadal treated his fans to a glimpse of his claycourt training ahead of a potential Monte-Carlo Masters return. Caroline Wozniacki gushed over her relationship with Angelique Kerber after defeating the German in California.

On that note, here's a quick recap of the day's biggest headlines:

How did Novak Djokovic meet Jelena Ristic? All about the most admired couples in tennis