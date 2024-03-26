Tennis News Today: Carlos Alcaraz hopes to recreate Rafael Nadal-Roger Federer rivalry with Jannik Sinner; Coco Gauff shares insights into her relationship with Chris Evert

Carlos Alcaraz expressed his ambition to replicate the Rafael Nadal-Roger Federer rivalry with Jannik Sinner.

Coco Gauff shared insights into her bond with tennis legend Chris Evert. Meanwhile, Christopher O'Connell and Martin Damm engaged in a heated exchange during their third-round match at the 2024 Miami Open.

Also, Nick Kyrgios expressed concern over empty seats during Jannik Sinner's second-round match at the Miami Open.

On that note, here's a recap of today's top tennis news:

Carlos Alcaraz looks to forge Rafael Nadal-Roger Federer level rivalry with Jannik Sinner

Carlos Alcaraz shared his aspiration to replicate the legendary rivalry between Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer with Jannik Sinner.

Reflecting on Nadal and Federer's rivalry, Alcaraz emphasized how their determination to surpass their boundaries inspired him, suggesting that pushing his limits would propel him further in tennis.

"They (Nadal and Federer) have had a very beautiful and demanding rivalry at the same time. What I have learned from this rivalry is that you can never fall behind or give up or settle," Carlos Alcaraz told the ATP Tour.

"You always have to improve, you always have to raise your level. It doesn't matter if you think that you are at your maximum level, that you can't give more, you can always give a little more. That's what they have shown for so many years that they have been up there," Carlos Alcaraz added.

Carlos Alcaraz highlighted his desire for a rivalry with Sinner to echo the profound influence of the iconic 'Fedal' era.

"Every time one of them lost to the other, they tried to be better to win the next time. And they have done it for a long time, which is something incredible and worth admiring. I hope I can have a rivalry like the one they have had. Right now, the way people look at it, it could be with Jannik," Carlos Alcaraz said.

"I hope both Jannik and I have a long and beautiful future ahead of us. That way I hope that I can give my best level and continue growing thanks to him while I see the level he is having," Carlos Alcaraz added.

Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner have reached the Round of 16 at the 2024 Miami Open. The former will face 23rd seed Lorenzo Musetti while the latter will take on Christopher O'Connell.

Coco Gauff talks about her relationship with Chris Evert

Coco Gauff delved into her relationship with tennis legend Chris Evert after securing victory in the third-round match against Oceane Dodin 6-4, 6-0 at the 2024 Miami Open.

Gauff described the 18-time Grand Slam winner as an extremely kind individual and mentioned that she frequently receives messages from the tennis icon. The 20-year-old emphasized her attempts to connect with Evert, particularly considering the 69-year-old’s current fight against ovarian cancer.

"I'll be honest. I didn't grow up watching a lot of her tapes just because she was a couple generations past me. But I've gotten to know her off the court a little bit more," Coco Gauff said in her post-match press conference.

"She's a very, very kind person. She texts me sometimes. I always try to text her, especially with the recent news of her illness and everything," she added.

Gauff praised Evert's "timeless" impact on the sport and revealed that the tennis legend's messages mainly consist of advice and encouragement.

"As far as like her impact on tennis, she's definitely, if you talk about tennis, she's one of the first names people think of. Just timeless. I always get videos of her on court style looks on my page. I feel like I know her more for that," she said.

"A lot of her messages are just advice on some matches or just, Good job, How are you doing, regular messages," she said.

Coco Gauff's Miami campaign ended with a fourth-round exit against 23rd seed Caroline Garcia 3-6, 6-1, 2-6.

Martin Damm and Christopher O'Connell engage in a heated exchange at the Miami Open

Christopher O’Connell and Martin Damm engaged in a fiery verbal altercation during their third-round match at the 2024 Miami Open, which was eventually won by the former 7-6 (5), 7-6 (5).

The incident took place when the score was 5-6 and O’Connell was serving to stay in the set. The Australian player became irate and claimed that Damm was intentionally yelling during his serve to distract him.

"What are you doing? Before I serve, you are yelling out. Right before I serve, you’re yelling out. Before I serve. I don’t really care if you do it after a point. But if you do it right before I serve...," O'Connell said.

Damm appealed to the umpire, asserting that he hadn’t committed any wrongdoing. The chair umpire then stepped in to halt the exchange between the players.

"Guys all of this is better if you come through me. Stop talking!(to Damm) It is not good if you talk to each other," the chair umpire said.

Damm pressed on with his arguments.

"What do you mean 'I am holding the ball'? The ball is in your hand. You are holding them. It's not when you’re serving," Martin Damm said.

Nick Kyrgios remarks about the lack of spectators in Jannik Sinner's Miami Open 2R match

Nick Kyrgios voiced his dissatisfaction regarding the sparse attendance during Jannik Sinner's second-round match at the 2024 Miami Open.

Kyrgios took to X (formerly Twitter) to express his belief that tennis was not being promoted effectively.

"Unfortunately tennis hasn’t been marketed or been done the right way," Kyrgios wrote.

What is the foot injury that has troubled Rafael Nadal over the years? Check here