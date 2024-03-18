Tennis News Today: Carlos Alcaraz & Iga Swiatek clinch singles titles at Indian Wells; Rafael Nadal's uncle Toni compares Spaniard & Roger Federer's rivalry to Lionel Messi-Cristiano Ronaldo

Carlos Alcaraz and Iga Swiatek emerged victorious at the 2024 BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells by defeating Daniil Medvedev and Maria Sakkari, respectively.

Meanwhile, Rafael Nadal's uncle Toni drew parallels between Spaniard-Roger Federer and Lionel Messi-Cristiano Ronaldo's rivalry.

Meanwhile, Coco Gauff revealed a heartfelt interaction with fans following her Indian Wells semifinal exit. Also, Taylor Fritz’s girlfriend Morgan Riddle recalled Chris Evert's iconic 1978 US Open bracelet incident after receiving a piece from the legend's jewelry line.

On that note, here's a recap of today's top tennis headlines:

Carlos Alcaraz and Iga Swiatek clinch singles titles at Indian Wells

Carlos Alcaraz successfully defended his Indian Wells title by defeating World No. 4 Daniil Medvedev 7-6 (5), 6-1, in the final. With this victory, the Spaniard became the youngest man to win consecutive titles at the tournament since it became an ATP Masters 1000.

On the women’s side, Iga Swiatek claimed her second WTA 1000 title of the season with a swift 6-4, 6-0 win over Maria Sakkari. This victory marks Swiatek’s 19th career title and makes her the 10th woman in history to win Indian Wells titles twice.

Carlos Alcaraz and Iga Swiatek will now participate in the Miami Open which will start this week.

Toni Nadal draws similarities between Rafael Nadal-Roger Federer and Lionel Messi-Cristiano Ronaldo rivalries

In a recent interview, Rafael Nadal's uncle Toni drew parallels between the rivalry of the Spaniard and Roger Federer in tennis and that of soccer legends Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

The two players accumulated a combined total of 42 Grand Slam singles titles. Nadal, with 22 titles, and Federer, with 20, have clashed on the court 40 times, with the former holding a 24-16 lead.

Toni Nadal highlighted his nephew's exceptional adaptability, which enabled him to match Federer's skill set, a contrast to the differing playing styles of Messi and Ronaldo.

“The rivalry between Nadal and Federer is comparable to Messi and Ronaldo in terms of how they have endured over time, but has two differences: Between Messi and Cristiano, there is a greater difference than between Nadal and Federer, and the other difference is that Rafael can do all the things Federer can do, whereas Ronaldo cannot do everything that Messi does,” Toni said.

Coco Gauff shares heartfelt interaction with fans following Indian Wells SF exit

Coco Gauff recounted a heartwarming interaction with a family who gave her an appreciation letter and paid for her meal after her BNP Paribas Open campaign.

Gauff, fresh off a semifinal loss to eventual runner-up Maria Sakkari 6-4, 6-7(5), 6-2, tried In-N-Out burgers for the first time. The American shared her experience on Instagram, rating the food 8/10 while suggesting the fries could be crispier.

Amid her posts, Gauff shared a touching interaction with the Rowley family, thanking them for their kindness.

"Thank you to the Rowley family for giving me this while in the drive thru at In-N-Out and they paid for my meal. Always positives even in the losses. Human connections like this means a lot especially after tough matches so thank you!" Gauff wrote.

Taylor Fritz’s girlfriend Morgan Riddle revisits Chris Evert's iconic 1978 US Open bracelet incident

Taylor Fritz's girlfriend Morgan Riddle recently received a bracelet from Chris Evert's collection, 'The Tennis Bracelet-CE. Born 1978. Finally Authentic,' made in collaboration with Monica Rich Kosann.

This evoked memories of Evert's 1978 US Open incident where she lost her bracelet during a match. The bracelet line, launched in 2022, commemorates this event.

Riddle shared her excitement on Instagram, posting a picture of her new bracelet and a snapshot of a 2022 Vogue article detailing the incident.

