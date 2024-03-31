Tennis News Today: Coco Gauff expresses her love for Marvel's 'X-Men '97'; Serena Williams & Grigor Dimitrov share warm embrace after Bulgarian reaches Miami Open final

Coco Gauff shared her adoration for the animated series 'X-Men '97' by Marvel. Serena Williams and Grigor Dimitrov exchanged a heartfelt embrace after the Bulgarian booked a spot in the final of the Miami Open.

Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf's son Jaden gushed over his girlfriend as she flaunted her new fashion flair. Meanwhile, Caroline Wozniacki and Daria Kasatkina engaged in a banter while taking a drive in Charleston.

On that note, here's a quick recap of the day's biggest headlines:

Coco Gauff expresses her love for 'X-Men '97' following Miami Open exit

Coco Gauff treated fans to a glimpse into her life following her fourth-round exit from the Miami Open. The American scored wins against Nadia Podoroska and Oceane Dodin before being defeated by Frenchwoman Caroline Garcia at the WTA 1000 event.

Later on, Gauff was seen indulging in some personal time as she posted a picture on her Instagram account showing her TV screen playing 'X-Men '97'.

This new animated series by Marvel, which premiered on March 20 this year, follows a group of mutants utilizing their extraordinary abilities to safeguard a world filled with prejudice and fear against them.

Serena Williams and Grigor Dimitrov share a warm embrace

Grigor Dimitrov secured his spot in the final of the Miami Open with a hard-fought 6-4, 6-7(4), 6-4 victory over Alexander Zverev. The Bulgarian will go head-to-head with last year's runner-up, Jannik Sinner, in the championship match.

During Dimitrov's last four clash with Zverev, his close friend Serena Williams was spotted in the stands, passionately cheering him on. The two shared a brief conversation and a warm embrace afterwards.

Dimitrov later told the media that he and Williams stay in touch and talk almost daily. He also shared that the 23-time Grand Slam champion had informed him beforehand that she planned to attend his match in The Magic City.

"She's amazing," the 32-year-old said. "We stay in touch. We nearly speak on a daily basis. She said, 'I'm gonna come watch.' I was, like, 'Okay.' It's always very humbling to have such a supporter in your corner."

"Actually, I remember she was even here when I had my first top-10 win. It was a very nice moment. I think we both remember that," he added.

Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf's son Jaden gushes over his girlfriend's fashion flair

Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf's son, Jaden, expressed admiration for his girlfriend Catherine Holt flaunting her fashion sense. The couple have been together for over a year and recently celebrated their 18-month anniversary.

Holt took to her Instagram account to share a bunch of pictures where she can be seen donning a vintage floral print corset top paired with jeans. Jaden commented under her post:

"Mine😍😍😍."

Despite being born into a family with a rich tennis legacy, Jaden decided to follow his own path and pursue baseball instead. Currently, he serves as a pitcher for the University of Southern California's team, the Trojans.

Caroline Wozniacki and Daria Kasatkina engage in banter ahead of Charleston Open

Caroline Wozniacki and Daria Kasatkina have arrived in South Carolina to participate in the Charleston Open, scheduled to commence on April 1. The Russian is the No. 4 seed in the claycourt tournament, while the Dane has received a wild card into the main draw.

Kasatkina took to her Instagram story and shared that she was enjoying a car ride with Wozniacki ahead of their respective matches. The former Australian Open champion appeared to be navigating with her phone's maps app as they seemed to have taken a wrong turn.

The Russian captioned the story with:

"Our driver got lost."

Wozniacki later reposted it on her Instagram stories and pulled the leg of her colleague, writing:

"I think I deserve 5 stars for getting you to the hotel safely AND a sightseeing tour 😜."

