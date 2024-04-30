Tennis News Today: Daniil Medvedev gets into heated exchange with chair umpire in Madrid Open 3R; Jelena Ostapenko screams at Ons Jabeur's box amid her husband's incessant cheering

Daniil Medvedev engaged in a fiery exchange with the chair umpire during his third-round match against Sebastian Korda at the Madrid Open. In other news, Jelena Ostapenko shouted at Ons Jabeur's player's box due to the Tunisian's husband's incessant cheering during their Round of 16 match.

Meanwhile, Rafael Nadal's baby son applauded the Spaniard's third-round victory over Pedro Cachin in Madrid. Coco Gauff praised compatriot Danielle Collins for handling heckler during her third-round match against Jaqueline Cristian in Madrid.

Also, Tennis journalist Ben Rothenberg called out Tennis Channel's delayed coverage of the Madrid Open.

On that note, here's a recap of today's top tennis news:

Daniil Medvedev gets into argument with chair umpire during third round match at the Madrid Open

Daniil Medvedev argued with the chair umpire after his request to close the roof, due to rain, during his third-round match against 25th seed Sebastian Korda at the 2024 Madrid Open was rejected. Notably, the umpire denied Medvedev’s request, stating that the decision was beyond his authority.

In response, the Russian sought to identify the individual responsible for making such decisions, but the umpire remained firm and did not disclose any names. The World No. 4 then sarcastically questioned if the decision was being made by a member of the Illuminati.

Watch the video below:

Expand Tweet

Daniil Medvedev went on to win the match 5-7, 7-6(4), 6-3 to advance to the Round of 16 where he will face 17th seed Alexander Bublik.

Jelena Ostapenko yells at Ons Jabeur’s box in response to husband’s continuous cheering

Jelena Ostapenko was caught up in an on-court dispute with Ons Jabeur's entourage, including her husband, Karim Kamoun, during their Madrid Open fourth-round encounter. Following a point win in the second set, Ostapenko became agitated and directed her frustration towards Jabeur's team due to Kamoun's continuous cheering.

Expand Tweet

The Tunisian went on to win the match 6-0, 6-4 to advance to the quarterfinals where she will face 18th seed Madison Keys.

Addressing the incident post-match, Jabeur acknowledged Ostapenko's remarks but emphasized that they wouldn't affect her team, as they were mature individuals.

"The truth is that everyone has a different personality on the court. Everyone knows Jelena. She always tells me that sometimes the demons in her head come to light in the middle of the game, so I understand her. I was very motivated, maybe my bench also encouraged me, something I enjoy," Jabeur said.

"Maybe she said some bad words to them, but I think they can handle it, they are adults. It is what it is, it is something that is out of my control," Jabeur added.

Rafael Nadal's baby son claps for him during Spaniard's 3R win in Madrid

Rafael Nadal's son Rafa Jr. applauded his father's victory as the Spaniard defeated Argentina's Pedro Cachin 6-1, 6-7(5), 6-3 in the third round of the 2024 Madrid Open.

Interestingly, this was Rafa Jr.'s second time witnessing his father’s win in Madrid, following his initial visit during the opening round.

Watch the video below:

Expand Tweet

With this victory, Rafael Nadal advanced to the Round of 16, where he will face 30th seed Jiri Lehecka.

Coco Gauff hails Danielle Collins for silencing heckler during Madrid Open 3R

Coco Gauff praised Danielle Collins' confident handling of a disruptive spectator during the latter's third-round win over Jaqueline Cristian 3-6, 6-4, 6-1 at the Madrid Open.

Collins faced persistent verbal harassment from the crowd during the match, but her assertive response impressed Gauff and sparked a response from the latter on Instagram.

“You come out and you play. Come out here and do what I do, okay? Have a little more respect,” Collins said to an unruly fan during her 3R match.

"Period, Muah, no bars," Coco Gauff responded in admiration of Collins' authoritative response.

Coco Gauff comments on Instagram

Danielle Collins and Coco Gauff's campaigns at the Madrid Open ended in the Round of 16 against Aryna Sabalenka and Madison Keys, respectively.

Tennis journalist slams Tennis Channel's Madrid Open coverage in the USA

Tennis journalist Ben Rothenberg criticized the Tennis Channel for delayed coverage of Tommy Paul vs. Francisco Cerundolo's second-round match at the Madrid Open, following a similar issue with Naomi Osaka's match in Miami last month.

Rothenberg highlighted a social media post from a frustrated viewer who canceled their subscription renewal due to the delay, echoing his previous criticism.

"Currently 5 games behind... Paul vs. Cerundolo is at 3-2 and it's still 0-0 on the stream. I just canceled my upcoming renewal @TennisChannel" the user wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

"Tennis Channel streaming is a disaster. The Osaka-Svitolina stream is a full changeover + game behind. How does this happen? Never encountered another streaming service that offers lag quite so glacial," Rothenberg had written back in March.

Rothenberg further responded to the situation, writing:

"Tennis Channel monopolizing the tour has lead to serious complacency on quality by them, frustratingly," Rothenberg wrote.