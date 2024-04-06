Tennis News Today: Jannik Sinner stuns in photoshoot for Vogue; Rafael Nadal's uncle Toni sheds light on Spaniard's struggles; Estoril Open steeped in controversy after umpiring error

Jannik Sinner stunned in a photoshoot for the American fashion and lifestyle magazine Vogue while Rafael Nadal's uncle Toni shared insights on Spaniard's serving struggles following Monte-Carlo Masters withdrawal.

Meanwhile, Victoria Azarenka's son, Leo, shared a humorous reason behind his mother's third-round win at the 2024 Charleston Open against Taylor Townsend. Rafael Nadal continued with his training sessions on clay courts despite the Monte-Carlo Masters withdrawal.

Also, Nuno Borges and Cristian Garin got into a heated argument with the chair umpire during the Estoril Open quarterfinal.

On that note, here's a recap of today's top tennis stories:

Jannik Sinner dazzles in a photoshoot for Vogue magazine

Jannik Sinner made a strong impression during a Vogue magazine photoshoot in a vibrant green Gucci suit. The Italian, who is set to feature in the magazine’s June 2024 issue, was also captured playing tennis in another picture.

Jannik Sinner recently concluded his campaign at the 2024 Miami Open, where he defeated 11th seed Grigor Dimitrov 6-3, 6-1 in the final. The title win also catapulted the Italian to his career-high ranking of World No. 2, replacing rival Carlos Alcaraz.

Rafael Nadal's uncle Toni discusses Spaniard's serving struggles following the Monte-Carlo Masters withdrawal

Rafael Nadal’s uncle Toni stated that the Spaniard’s withdrawal from the 2024 Monte-Carlo Masters was due to discomfort while serving.

Nadal had a hip injury earlier this year during his return at the Brisbane International, which resulted in him pulling out of the Australian Open, Middle Eastern swing, and Sunshine Double. The former World No. 1 recently withdrew from the Monte-Carlo Masters due to physical constraints.

"Hi all, these are very difficult moments for me, sporting wise. Unfortunately, I am not going to be playing in Monte Carlo. My body simply won't allow me," Nadal wrote in a tweet.

In a recent interview with EFE (via Cadena SER), the Spaniard's uncle and longtime coach Toni, clarified the reasons behind his nephew's withdrawal, citing struggles with his serve.

"He [Rafael Nadal] is still not recovered… especially when it comes to serving because he has no problem with everything else when he trains. Either you're going one hundred percent or it's better not to participate," Toni said as quoted by Cadena SER. (translated)

Victoria Azarenka’s son Leo reveals humorous reason behind mother’s Charleston Open 3R win

Victoria Azarenka's son, Leo, shared a humorous anecdote regarding his mother's third-round victory against Taylor Townsend 6-7(5), 6-3, 6-4 at the 2024 Charleston Open.

After her match, Azarenka was interviewed by Steve Weissman on the Tennis Channel, with Leo by her side. During the conversation, Azarenka asked Leo about his whereabouts after she dropped the first set, prompting him to disclose that he had ventured off to get ice cream to beat the heat at the stadium.

"I needed an ice cream break. I really needed it. I was too hot," Leo answered (at 1:59).

Azarenka playfully attributed her victory to Leo’s ice cream break, even joking that she too had ice cream for motivation.

"Yeah, I wish I could. That's it. I went to the bathroom and took an ice break too—an ice cream break [laughs]," Azarenka said.

Victoria Azarenka went on to lose 4-6, 6-3, 6-7(7) to top seed Jessica Pegula in the quarterfinals.

Rafael Nadal continues training on clay despite Monte-Carlo Masters withdrawal

Despite pulling out from the Monte-Carlo Masters, Rafael Nadal remains hopeful for the French Open as he continues his clay court training. Nadal recently announced that he would not participate in the tournament due to physical constraints.

"Hi all, these are very difficult moments for me, sporting wise. Unfortunately I have to tell you that I am not going to be playing in Monte Carlo. My body simply won’t allow me," Nadal wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

"And even if I am working hard & making the maximum effort every day with all the will to play and compete again at tournaments that have been very important for me, the truth is that I can’t play today. You have no idea how hard this is for me to not be able to play these events," he added.

In videos shared on social media platforms, Nadal can be seen during training sessions on clay courts at the Rafa Nadal Academy. His recent withdrawals have also raised questions over whether he will be fit in time to participate at the 2024 French Open — a tournament he has won a record 14 times.

Nuno Borges and Cristian Garin get into heated argument due to umpiring error during 2024 Estoril Open QF

A dispute arose during the 2024 Estoril Open quarterfinals match between Nuno Borges and Cristian Garin when the former was about to serve first in the second set during the latter’s service game at 2-3.

A spectator yelled "out" on a shot from Garin that landed on the baseline during the rally. Borges hesitated before returning the ball, and Garin subsequently hit the ball wide. The umpire gave the point to Garin instead of permitting a replay, which led to Borges' protest and a call for the supervisor.

Despite his objections, the umpire’s decision was upheld, and Garin proceeded to win the match with a score of 6-2, 7-6(3).

