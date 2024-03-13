Tennis News Today: Naomi Osaka discusses "ruining" daughter Shai's dreams after Indian Wells exit; Novak Djokovic casts doubts on Miami Open participation

Naomi Osaka admitted to feeling disappointed that she wasn't able to spend more time with her daughter in California. Meanwhile, Novak Djokovic is not certain about competing at the Miami Open following his defeat in Indian Wells.

Rafael Nadal has been cleared to train for the clay season. Reigning US Open champion Coco Gauff has dismissed partnering with Ben Shelton in mixed doubles.

On that note, let's take a detailed look at the top tennis stories for today:

Naomi Osaka discusses letting her daughter down after Indian Wells exit

Naomi Osaka's journey in Indian Wells came to an end after she lost 7-5, 6-4 to 24th seed Elise Mertens in the third round.

The former World No. 1 reflected on her campaign at the Indian Wells and jokingly mentioned how she was forced to cut short Shai's vacation in California.

"I am just really excited to see my daughter Shai after this. I was thinking during the match that I really want to win because she really loves it out here so, who am I to take her away from the desert," Osaka joked in her on-court interview after second round.

Osaka also addressed those comments in her post-match press conference after her loss against Mertens.

"Yeah, ruined her dreams," she said (relating to the Shai comment made during on-court interview)

The Japanese tennis professional mentioned how her daughter loved the outdoors in California and had a great time visiting the local zoo.

"She was going to the zoo and stuff and we were taking her out, and she sleeps very good here. Hopefully that trend continues," she said.

Rafael Nadal cleared to begin training for upcoming claycourt swing

Former World No. 1 Rafael Nadal has been cleared to begin his training after an early roadblock at the Indian Wells 2024 in California.

Nadal pulled out of the event at the last minute due to a lack of confidence in terms of his fitness levels. However, recent updates as per tennis journalist Remi Bourrieres have revealed that the withdrawal was a mere precaution and the Spaniard will be ready for the upcoming claycourt swing.

"The MRI taken on the back revealed no damage. The withdrawal from Indian Wells was a priori a simple precaution," he wrote on X (translated from French).

The source also revealed that Nadal is included in the entry list for the upcoming Monte-Carlo Masters 2024 (April 6-13), where he is the 11-time champion.

"Confirmation that Rafael Nadal used his protected ranking to enter the final draw in Monte Carlo," the journalist wrote on X.

Novak Djokovic casts doubt on Miami Open participation

Novak Djokovic succumbed to a disappointing three-set loss at the Indian Wells against Italian youngster Luca Nardi. The World No. 123 defeated Djokovic in two hours and 20 minutes 6-4, 3-6, 6-3.

Feeling the after-effects of his early exit in California, the Serb spoke about his schedule in the near future in the post-match press conference.

"Let's see, obviously 10 minutes ago I was on the court, so I'm still hot-headed a bit. I need to take a day or two and then see what I want to do next," Novak Djokovic said.

"I do play fewer tournaments, so I'm more selective with my schedule. So of course it's not great feeling when you, you know, drop out very early in the tournament, and especially here, I haven't played five years. I really wanted to do well. But wasn't meant to be. We move on," he added.

Djokovic now has eight wins out of 11 matches so far in 2024.

Coco Gauff dismisses partnering with Ben Shelton for mixed doubles

American tennis sensation Coco Gauff has nonchalantly dismissed partnering with Ben Shelton in mixed doubles during a fun interview session with the Indian Wells social media team.

Gauff contemplated choosing her fellow American but highlighted that it would be a dream to team up with Rafael Nadal instead.

"I mean for fun, I would just say, Ben Shelton, but he is not a dream," Gauff joked. "That could easily happen. He’s already asked me, but, well, I got to focus on singles. It will happen one day. Just not too soon. Probably, Rafa then."

Shelton, who shares a close relationship with Gauff, quickly noticed the 20-year-old's statement and reposted the clip with a quirky question on his social media.

"Guess I’m not good enough to play mixed with u huh," he wrote in the caption.

Gauff was quick to come up with a justified reply for Shelton and highlighted that she was scared that her compatriot's rocketing serve might hit her head.

"No tbh i’m just scared if you hit a 150mph serve in the back of my head. but we’ll play one day," Gauff wrote.

