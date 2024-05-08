Tennis News Today: Novak Djokovic receives warm welcome in Rome; Coco Gauff talks about Zendaya's role in 'Challengers'; Reports of Dominic Thiem's impending retirement surface

Tennis legend Novak Djokovic received a warm reception upon his arrival in Rome for the 2024 Italian Open. In other news, Coco Gauff revealed how she connected with Zendaya's role in the newly released tennis-centric movie 'Challengers.'

Meanwhile, Dominic Thiem reportedly contemplating retirement from the sport by the end of the 2024 season. Grigor Dimitrov’s ex-girlfriend Madalina Ghenea shared insights into her breakup with the Bulgarian.

Also, Maria Sharapova hilariously tried and failed to reunite Venus and Serena Williams at the 2024 Met Gala.

On that note, here's a recap of today's top tennis news:

Novak Djokovic receives a warm welcome as he arrives in Rome for the 2024 Italian Open

Novak Djokovic at the 2023 US Open

Six-time champion Novak Djokovic was warmly received with cheers upon his arrival in Rome for the 2024 Italian Open.

Having last competed in the Monte-Carlo Masters semifinals, Djokovic brings with him an impressive 67-11 win-loss record. A recent video posted by the Italian Open's official X (formerly Twitter) account showcased the Serb receiving a hearty welcome and applause from fans as he arrived for a practice session.

Watch the video below:

Expand Tweet

Novak Djokovic, who is the top seed in the tournament, received a bye into the second round where he will face either World No. 39 Roman Safiullin or lucky loser Corentin Moutet.

Coco Gauff talks about relating to Zendaya's character in 'Challengers' movie

Coco Gauff related to Zendaya's character in 'Challengers', joking about not wanting to date a 'scrub' on the tennis tour. At the 2024 Italian Open press conference, Gauff mentioned her admiration for the film and Zendaya's role, but also humorously denied knowledge of any throuples on tour.

"I don't know any [throuples] going on on tour. There probably are some, but I'm not in it. I'm not Tashi Duncan. I don't know any Tashi Duncans. I did relate to her mentality on the court, not everything going on off the court. I did relate to that of just, like, that," Gauff said.

Gauff also admitted she identified with Tashi Duncan's (played by Zendaya) competitive mindset and playfully thanked her boyfriend for not being a tennis player after watching the movie.

"Also there's a part of the movie, I told my boyfriend, Thank God you don't play tennis, because she's right, I would not want to date a scrub on tour (laughter). That's the only relatable part I have about Tashi, otherwise she's not a nice character to how she treated her husband," she added.

Third-seeded Coco Gauff received a bye in the first round at the Italian Open and will face Magdalena Frech in the second.

Dominic Thiem is reportedly set to retire from tennis later this year

Dominic Thiem at the BNP Paribas Open

According to reports, Dominic Thiem will hang up his racket after his appearance at the Erste Bank Open in Vienna in October. The Austrian won his maiden Grand Slam title at the 2020 US Open and reached three other Major finals. The Austrian has won 17 ATP titles and has been ranked No. 3 in the world.

Sadly, the 30-year-old’s performance and ranking plummeted after his brilliant 2020 season due to a terrible streak of injuries. The Austrian publication SN claims that Thiem will retire at the end of the year at his hometown event in Vienna.

Grigor Dimitrov’s ex-girlfriend Madalina Ghenea opens up about their split

Grigor Dimitrov's former girlfriend Madalina Ghenea cited their busy schedules as the reason for their split. The Romanian actress and model reportedly began dating Dimitrov in 2023 and was frequently seen supporting him at tennis events.

Ghenea officially confirmed their breakup during an Instagram Q&A session, expressing gratitude for their six-year relationship. The 36-year-old attributed their separation to their demanding schedules and requested privacy while urging against believing media rumors.

"It feels like the right moment to clarify that Grigor and I have decided to go our separate ways. Please respect our privacy and don't believe what you read in the media. I am grateful for the time we spent together both as dear friends and as partners for the last 6 years. Due to our tough schedules, events and responsibilities, [split] was the best way forward," Ghenea wrote.

Grigor Dimitrov is seeded eighth at the upcoming Italian Open and received a bye into the second round where he will face either Sebastian Ofner or Yoshihito Nishioka.

Maria Sharapova hilariously attempts to bring the Williams sisters for a reunion at the 2024 Met Gala

Maria Sharapova hilariously shouted Serena Williams’ name as she attempted to reunite the Williams sisters at the 2024 Met Gala. The Russian failed comically as she ran into Venus but not Serena, and vice-versa.

Sharapova posted a story on her Instagram where she and Venus were looking for Serena as the Russian was heard calling the name of the 23-time Grand Slam champion. However, in a funny twist of fate, the Russian tennis star did find the younger Williams sister but lost track of Venus.

"I can't get the sisters together this year," Maria Sharapova joked in her story.

Maria Sharapova faced both Williams sisters during her playing days and won her first Grand Slam at Wimbledon 2004 after beating Serena Williams in the final.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback