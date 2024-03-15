Novak Djokovic reportedly opted out of the 2024 Miami Open following the unexpected Indian Wells defeat.

Martina Navratilova explained why Jessica Pegula hasn't clinched a Grand Slam title yet. Meanwhile, Naomi Osaka endorsed Victoria Azarenka's call for paid maternity leave in tennis.

Also, Maria Sharapova, Lindsey Vonn, Trevor Noah, and others attended Roger Federer and Oliver Peoples' collaboration launch dinner in Los Angeles.



Novak Djokovic pulls out of 2024 Miami Open: Reports

According to reports, Novak Djokovic has withdrawn from the upcoming 2024 Miami Open shortly after his unexpected loss to lucky loser Luca Nardi 4-6, 6-3, 3-6 in the third round of the Indian Wells Masters.

Following his loss, Djokovic expressed uncertainty about his participation in the Miami Open during a press conference.

"Let's see, obviously 10 minutes ago I was on the court, so I'm still hot-headed a bit. I need to take a day or two and then see what I want to do next," Novak Djokovic said about his Miami Open appearance.

News has surfaced confirming Djokovic's withdrawal from the Masters 1000 event, with Belgrade-based tennis journalist Sasa Ozmo announcing the development on social media.

Martina Navratilova shares insights on Jessica Pegula’s Grand Slam struggles

Martina Navratilova recently outlined the factors contributing to Jessica Pegula's inability to secure a Grand Slam title.

Despite consistently maintaining a top 10 position in the WTA's official singles rankings for the last two years and bagging WTA 1000 titles twice, Pegula hasn't advanced beyond the quarterfinals in any of her Grand Slam appearances.

Navratilova, who won 59 Grand Slam titles combined, noted that while Pegula is a competent all-court player, she lacks a standout element in her game, which may be hindering her success in the Majors.

"She's really good at every aspect of the game but she's not great in one aspect of the game. She just doesn't have that one big weapon," Navratilova told Tennis Channel.

Naomi Osaka backs Victoria Azarenka’s call for paid maternity leave in tennis

Naomi Osaka at the 2024 Australian Open

Naomi Osaka recently supported Victoria Azarenka's call for paid maternity leave in tennis, describing it as "life-changing" for female players.

Osaka returned to competition at the 2024 Brisbane International in January after a 15-month break following the birth of her daughter, Shai.

"I think it would definitely be life-changing and I feel like having a kid shouldn't feel like a punishment," she said during her Brisbane campaign, as per BBC Sport’s recently released interview.

The WTA introduced an updated rule back in 2019 that allowed mothers returning to the sport to use their protected ranking to enter 12 tournaments over a three-year period. Despite these changes, Azarenka suggested that there is room for additional support in this area.

"There's a lot more that has to change and I hope that we are on the right track to do it. I think the important part is to change the financial part of maternity leave. I think that would be a huge win for women in general, so I hope we find the resources to be able to do that. I think that would be incredible," Azarenka said, as per BBC Sport.

Maria Sharapova, Lindsey Vonn, Trevor Noah and others spotted at Roger Federer and Oliver Peoples collaboration launch dinner in LA

Lindsey Vonn, Maria Sharapova, and a multitude of celebrities gathered to commemorate the partnership between Roger Federer and the American high-end eyewear brand, Oliver Peoples.

The highly anticipated collaboration, which was announced last April, assembled several prominent figures for a gala dinner on Tuesday, March 12, including Sharapova, American alpine ski racer Vonn, and South African comedian and TV host Trevor Noah.

