Tennis News Today: Rafael Nadal returns to training post-Australian Open withdrawal; Serena Williams' ex-coach stands by Jannik Sinner amid backlash for meeting Italian Prime Minister

Rafael Nadal is back in training, aiming for a Qatar Open return, after the 2024 Australian Open withdrawal due to injury.

Jannik Sinner received backing from Serena Williams’ ex-coach Rennae Stubbs after facing backlash for meeting controversial Italian PM Giorgia Meloni. Meanwhile, Zheng Qinwen showed off the 2024 Australian Open runner-up trophy during an official photoshoot in a $2850 dress.

Also, Aryna Sabalenka opened up about worries regarding the 'One Slam Wonder' tag during the title defense in Melbourne.

On that note, here’s a quick recap of the top news stories of the day:

#1 - Rafael Nadal returns to training mode following Australian Open withdrawal, eyes Qatar comeback

Rafael Nadal has resumed his training after sitting out the 2024 Australian Open due to an injury.

Nadal's absence from the Melbourne Major was attributed to an injury sustained during the Brisbane International quarterfinal against Jordan Thompson. The Spaniard is gearing up for the Qatar Open, which will be held from February 19-25, 2024.

The 22-time Grand Slam champion posted a picture of him training at the Rafa Nadal Tennis Academy on his Instagram account.

“After a period of not putting anything on here, here we are. Back to the training sessions... with more intensity,” Nadal wrote.

#2 - Serena Williams’ former coach backs Jannik Sinner after criticism for meeting Italy’s PM Giorgia Meloni

Serena Williams' former coach Rennae Stubbs came to Jannik Sinner's defence, who faced criticism for meeting with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni. Following his victory at the 2024 Australian Open, Sinner received a warm welcome in Rome, where he later accepted an invitation to visit Meloni's office.

Some tennis fans expressed disappointment at the meeting due to the Prime Minister's controversial political positions, including her alleged 'far-right politics.'

In response to the criticism, Stubbs defended Sinner, highlighting his integrity and asserting that Italy should take pride in having an individual like him.

"You will not meet a nicer guy than Jannik Sinner! Whatever your politics or his, this guy is a guy all Italians should be proud of," she wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

#3 - Zheng Qinwen flaunts a $2850 dress while posing with the 2024 Australian Open runner-up trophy

Zheng Qinwen lost to Aryna Sabalenka, 3-6, 2-6, in the final at the 2024 Australian Open. Zheng is the first Chinese player to reach a Grand Slam final since Li Na in 2014.

In an official trophy photoshoot, Zheng was seen in a $2,850 tweed wool-blend dress by the Italian luxury women's clothing brand Miu Miu.

#4 - Aryna Sabalenka confesses being anxious about 'One Slam Wonder' label during 2024 Australian Open title defense

Aryna Sabalenka recently shared her perspective on tennis players facing the 'One Slam Wonder' dilemma if they are unable to follow up on their first Major victory.

Sabalenka defeated Zheng Qinwen in straight sets to win her second consecutive Australian Open title, becoming the first woman to defend her title in Melbourne since Victoria Azarenka in 2012-13.

Following her victory, the World No. 2 spoke to WTA Insider. When asked about the 'One Slam Wonder' label that many players struggle to shake off, Sabalenka expressed her disappointment, describing it as "very sad."

"It's very sad that people call 'one Grand Slam champions' that way," Sabalenka said. "And of course, it was in my head, that I didn't want to be a one-time Grand Slam champion. I'm super happy that I was able to win two Grand Slams. And I really hope that I can keep building my tennis, keep getting better, and then hopefully keep winning."

What is the foot injury that has troubled Rafael Nadal over the years? Check here