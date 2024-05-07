Tennis News Today: Rafael Nadal's sister Maribel congratulates Iga Swiatek on Madrid Open victory; Aryna Sabalenka hilariously drops cake during birthday celebrations; Jessica Pegula's French Open participation in doubt following Italian Open withdrawal

Rafael Nadal's sister Maribel congratulated Iga Swiatek on capturing her maiden Madrid Open title over Aryna Sabalenka. In other news, Aryna Sabalenka laughed off her clumsy moment after dropping her cake during her 26th birthday celebrations.

Rafael Nadal's sister Maribel lauds Iga Swiatek for winning maiden Madrid Open title

Rafael Nadal's sister Maribel has extended her heartfelt congratulations to Iga Swiatek on winning her maiden Madrid Open title by defeating Aryna Sabalenka 7-5, 4-6, 7-6(7) in just over three hours.

Swiatek, in turn, shared her gratitude on social media following the win, while also looking forward to her participation in the upcoming Italian Open as a top seed. The Pole received a bye into the second round where she will face either Caroline Dolehide or a qualifier.

"🏆 What a match that was...no words needed. Proud and happy I’m heading to Rome. See you there!" Swiatek wrote on Instagram.

Rafael Nadal's sister Maribel congratulated the Pole on her achievement.

"Congraats Iga 👏👏😄," Maribel Nadal commented.

Maribel Nadal's comment on Iga Swiatek's Instagram post

Rafael Nadal is set to participate in Italian Open next where he will face a qualifier in the first round.

Aryna Sabalenka drops her cake in a funny mishap during her 26th birthday celebrations

Aryna Sabalenka had a funny moment during her 26th birthday celebrations when she dropped a big chunk of her cake on the table. In a video shared on Instagram, Sabalenka could be seen holding a plate with the birthday cake and posing for the cameras before it unexpectedly slipped, prompting laughter from the Belarusian.

Aryna Sabalenka is set to participate in the upcoming Italian Open where she is seeded second. The Belarusian received a bye into the second round where she will face either China's Wang Yafan or a qualifier.

Jessica Pegula doubtful for French Open participation following Italian Open withdrawal

Jessica Pegula's 2024 French Open participation is uncertain following her withdrawal from the 2024 Italian Open due to an undisclosed injury. Pegula's season has been injury-plagued, with no tournaments since the Billie Jean King Cup Qualifiers.

Pegula took to Instagram to cite her slow recovery from the injury that led to the Italian Open withdrawal and expressed doubt about her French Open participation.

"Hi guys - quick update - Will miss Rome and possibly RG. I actually feel really good but have to work back into training at a 🐌 's pace 😂 🙏🏻 🙏🏻 🙏🏻 " Pegula captioned her Instagram story.

Jessica Pegula's Instagram story

Serena Williams' ex-coach Rennae Stubbs likens Iga Swiatek to Steffi Graf and Arantxa Sanchez Vicario

Serena Williams' ex-coach Rennae Stubbs drew parallels between Iga Swiatek and tennis legends Steffi Graf and Arantxa Sanchez Vicario following Pole's Madrid Open triumph over Aryna Sabalenka.

Speaking on Andrea Petkovic's Racquet podcast, Stubbs commended Swiatek's strategic prowess on clay courts, likening her to Graf and Sanchez Vicario for their skill in maneuvering during baseline rallies.

"Iga is such a great mover on clay," she said (at 43:42). "She is so good on clay, she reminds me of Arantxa Sanchez and Steffi Graf and the great claycourt movers, where you know they can get a ball that not many can, because they can just glide to the shot."

Andrea Petkovic praises Aryna Sabalenka’s fighting spirit despite Madrid final loss

Andrea Petkovic praised Aryna Sabalenka’s never-say-die attitude after losing narrowly to Iga Swiatek in the Madrid final.

In her latest appearance on the Racquet’s Rennae Stubbs Tennis Podcast, Petkovic called Sabalenka a difficult opponent to beat, emphasizing her strength and determination.

"And boy oh boy is Aryna Sabalenka a tough m***********," Petkovic said. "I was like, constantly just tipping my hat that I did not wear. I was like, 'I can't believe how tough this girl is.'"

