Tennis: The all-time ace leaders in the men's game
LONDON (Reuters) - Roger Federer passed the 10,000 career aces milestone in his first-round match at Wimbledon this week, becoming just the third man to hit the mark since 1991, when the ATP World Tour began tracking the statistic. [nL8N1JW48W]
Here is the list of the top 10, with number of aces followed by matches played.
1 Ivo Karlovic 12062 619
2 Goran Ivanisevic 10131 731
3 Roger Federer 10004 1294
4 John Isner 9106 523
5 Andy Roddick 9068 776
6 Pete Sampras 8713 792
7 Feliciano Lopez 8520 828
8 Ivan Ljubicic 8121 680
9 Richard Krajicek 7648 606
10 Greg Rusedski 7589 677
Source: ATP World Tour
(Compiled by Pravin Char, editing by Ed Osmond)