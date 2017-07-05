Tennis: The all-time ace leaders in the men's game

05 Jul 2017

LONDON (Reuters) - Roger Federer passed the 10,000 career aces milestone in his first-round match at Wimbledon this week, becoming just the third man to hit the mark since 1991, when the ATP World Tour began tracking the statistic. [nL8N1JW48W]

Here is the list of the top 10, with number of aces followed by matches played.

1 Ivo Karlovic 12062 619

2 Goran Ivanisevic 10131 731

3 Roger Federer 10004 1294

4 John Isner 9106 523

5 Andy Roddick 9068 776

6 Pete Sampras 8713 792

7 Feliciano Lopez 8520 828

8 Ivan Ljubicic 8121 680

9 Richard Krajicek 7648 606

10 Greg Rusedski 7589 677

