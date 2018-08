The Career Golden Masters: A run-down of Djokovic's magnificent record

Novak Djokovic celebrates winning the Cincinnati Masters

Novak Djokovic made history on Sunday by defeating Roger Federer in the final of the Cincinnati Masters.

In doing so, the Serbian became the first man to win all nine ATP Masters 1000 titles, adding that crown to his earlier successes in Miami, Montreal, Indian Wells, Rome, Paris, Madrid, Shanghai and Monte-Carlo.

The 13-time major champion took his Masters tally to a remarkable 31, from his 45th final, and extended his narrow head-to-head advantage over great rival Federer to 24-22.

After five previous Cincinnati final defeats - three of which were to the Swiss maestro - Djokovic belatedly broke his duck at the weekend to complete the set of Masters honours. Here's how he did it:

Tournament: Miami Open

Surface: Hard

Year first won: 2007

Opponent beaten: Guillermo Canas, 6-3 6-2 6-4

Further wins: 2011, 2012, 2014, 2015, 2016

Tournament: Rogers Cup

Surface: Hard

Year first won: 2007

Opponent beaten: Roger Federer, 7-6 (7-2) 2-6 7-6 (7-2)

Further wins: 2011, 2012, 2016

Tournament: Indian Wells Masters

Surface: Hard

Year first won: 2008

Opponent beaten: Mardy Fish, 6-2 5-7 6-3

Further wins: 2011, 2014, 2015, 2016

Tournament: Internazionali d'Italia

​Surface: Clay

Year first won: 2008

Opponent beaten: Stan Wawrinka, 4-6 6-3 6-3

Further wins: 2011, 2014, 2015

Tournament: Paris Masters

Surface: Hard (indoor)

Year first won: 2009

Opponent beaten: Gael Monfils, 6-2 5-7 7-6 (7-3)

Further wins: 2013, 2014, 2015

Tournament: Madrid Open

Surface: Clay

Year first won: 2011

Opponent beaten: Rafael Nadal, 7-5 6-4

Further wins: 2016

Tournament: Shanghai Masters

Surface: Hard

Year first won: 2012

Opponent beaten: Andy Murray. 5-7 7-6 (13-11), 6-3

Further wins: 2013, 2015

Tournament: Monte Carlo Masters

Surface: Clay

Year first won: 2013

Opponent beaten: Rafael Nadal, 6-2 7-6 (7-1)

Further wins: 2015

Tournament: Cincinnati Masters

Surface: Hard

Year first won: 2018

Opponent beaten: Roger Federer, 6-4 6-4

Further wins: N/A