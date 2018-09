The Latest: Vandeweghe, Barty knock out top seeds in doubles

Associated Press FOLLOW NEWS News 99 // 07 Sep 2018, 08:42 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

NEW YORK (AP) — The Latest on the U.S. Open tennis tournament (all times local):

11 p.m.

The 13th-seeded pair of CoCo Vandeweghe and Ashleigh Barty upset the top-seeded duo of Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova 6-4, 7-6 (6) to reach the U.S. Open women's doubles final.

Krejcikova and Siniakova won the Wimbledon doubles title in July.

In the final at Flushing Meadows, Vandweghe and Barty will face the No. 2 seeds, Kristina Mladenovic and Timea Babos, who eliminated Samantha Stosur and Zhang Shuai 6-4, 7-6 (4) in the semifinals.

___

10:25 p.m.

Naomi Osaka of Japan made her first career Grand Slam final, beating 2017 U.S. Open runner-up Madison Keys 6-2, 6-4.

The No. 20 seed will play six-time U.S. Open champion Serena Williams for the title Saturday.

Keys, seeded 14th, couldn't convert on any of her 13 break-point opportunities.

___

8:30 p.m.

Serena Williams will play for her record-tying 24th Grand Slam singles title after advancing to the U.S. Open final with a 6-3, 6-0 victory over Anastasija Sevastova.

Williams, seeded 17th, will play 14th-seeded Madison Keys or No. 20 Naomi Osaka on Saturday.

A year after missing the tournament and giving birth to her daughter during it, Williams reached the final in Flushing Meadows for the first time since 2014, when she won the last of her six U.S. Open titles.

She would equal Margaret Court's record for most major titles by winning Saturday. She missed a chance earlier this summer when she fell to Angelique Kerber in the Wimbledon final.

Williams dropped the first two games to the 19th-seeded Sevastova with the roof closed at Arthur Ashe Stadium, and then won five straight against the first-time Grand Slam semifinalist from Latvia.

___

8:05 p.m.

Serena Williams is halfway back to the U.S. Open final after winning the first set 6-3 against Anastasija Sevastova.

With the roof closed at Arthur Ashe Stadium after earlier rain, the No. 17-seeded Williams won five straight games after the 19th-seeded Sevastova won the first two in the semifinal matchup.

Williams has won the U.S. Open six times but has lost in the semifinals in her last two appearances.

___

5:40 p.m.

Mike Bryan continues to excel at the U.S. Open, even without his twin brother and longtime doubles partner Bob.

Bryan and Jack Sock, who stepped in earlier this year when Bob went down with a hip injury, have moved into the men's doubles finals with an 6-2, 6-7 (1), 6-4 win over the Colombian team of Juan Sebastian Cabal and Robert Farah.

It was the 11th consecutive win in a Grand Slam match for the pair that has become known as "Team Brock."

They hope to add the U.S. Open title to the Wimbledon championship they won in just their second event together. They will face seventh-seeded Luke Kubot of Poland and Marcello Melo of Brazil, who won the day's first semifinal 7-6 (3), 3-6, 6-3 over Radu Albot and Malek Jaziri.

Bryan will be going for his sixth U.S. Open doubles title.

____

3:30 p.m.

Juniors play has resumed at the U.S. Open after a three-hour weather delay.

Officials had suspended the start of play for both the juniors and wheelchair events as temperatures rose into the 90s.

The extreme heat rule is in effect for a fourth straight day.

The policy will allow for a 10-minute break between the second and third sets of the women's singles semifinals if either player requests one. Those aren't scheduled to start until 7 p.m. and both matches will be played under a closed roof.

____

3:15 p.m.

Lukasz Kubot and Marcelo Melo are rounding back into the form that helped them win the 2017 Wimbledon doubles title.

The seventh-seeded tandem from Poland and Brazil beat Radu Albot and Malek Jaziri 7-6 (3), 3-6, 6-3 to move into the final of the U.S. Open.

Kubot and Melo came into the tournament having lost five of their previous seven matches. The will be looking for their first Grand Slam or Masters 1000 title of the season.

Albot, of Moldova, and Jaziri, of Tunisia, weren't supposed to be playing in Flushing Meadows. They got into the tournament as alternates when 2016 finalists Pablo Carreno Busta and Guillermo Garcia-Lopez withdrew on opening day.

Kubot and Melo will play the winner of the semifinal between third-seeded Americans Mike Bryan and Jack Sock and fifth-seeded Juan Sebastian Cabal and Robert Farah.

____

2:15 p.m.

Arthur Ashe Stadium's retractable roof will be shut for both U.S. Open women's semifinals because the forecast calls for severe thunderstorms with strong winds.

The U.S. Tennis Association made the decision to close the arena about five hours before Serena Williams is to face Anastasija Sevastova in the first semifinal at night. Madison Keys plays Naomi Osaka in the second.

___

1:30 p.m.

Some members of Congress from Virginia and West Virginia have announced plans to commemorate Arthur Ashe on the 50th anniversary of his 1968 U.S. Open title.

The bicameral resolution honors Ashe's contributions to civil rights, education, the movement against apartheid in South Africa, as well as HIV and AIDS awareness.

Ashe was a native of Richmond, Virginia. He died in 1993 at 49 from AIDS-related pneumonia.

The 1968 championship was the first in the open era and the first of three Grand Slam titles for Ashe. He was the first black player to win the U.S. Open and Wimbledon.

The announcement comes as the semifinals of the U.S. Open are to begin in the stadium named for Ashe.

____

Noon

Hot and humid weather continues to cause problems at the U.S. Open.

Wheelchair and juniors matches have been put on hold because of the weather, with temperatures again expected to rise into the 90s in Flushing Meadows.

Officials say they will check the forecast every half hour to decide when those matches can be played.

In addition, the extreme heat rule has been put in effect for a fourth straight day.

The policy will allow for a 10-minute break between the second and third sets of the women's singles semifinals if either player requests one. Those aren't scheduled to start until 7 p.m.

It was already 88 degrees (31 Celsius) with 68 percent humidity outside Arthur Ashe Stadium just before noon.

____

11:30 a.m.

Serena Williams and Madison Keys will attempt to make it another all-American women's final at the U.S. Open.

Williams is looking to reach the final for the ninth time. She plays a semifinal against No. 19 seed Anastasija Sevastova of Latvia, who is appearing in the last four of a Grand Slam tournament for the first time. Sevastova ousted defending champion Sloane Stephens in the quarterfinals and has never faced Williams.

Keys, the No. 14 seed and runner-up a year ago, faces No. 20 Naomi Osaka of Japan in the night's other semifinal. Keys has beaten Osaka all three times they have played, including this year at the French Open and two years ago at the U.S. Open when she rallied from a 5-1 deficit in the third set.

Williams first won at the U.S. Open in 1999 and has won the tournament six times. She is looking for a 24th Grand Slam singles trophy that would tie Margaret Court for the most in tennis.