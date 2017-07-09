The passion is back – Djokovic warns Wimbledon rivals

by Omnisport News 09 Jul 2017, 08:27 IST

Novak Djokovic insisted his passion was back after booking his spot in the last 16 at Wimbledon on Saturday.

The Serbian has experienced a dip in form in the past 12 months, leading to a split from his entire coaching team in May.

But Boris Becker noticed the passion had returned for Djokovic during a 6-4 6-1 7-6 (7-2) win over Ernests Gulbis in the third round.

World number four Djokovic, who has Andre Agassi and Mario Ancic as his team in London, said his former coach was right.

"He felt it firsthand for a couple of years. We've been through ups and downs, both of us," he told a news conference.

"Boris knows me very well. So he's right when he says that the passion is back. I've been feeling better on the court, as I said in the last couple of months.

"But especially on the grass court this season so far, every match that I've played, I felt very comfortable.

"Obviously when you're playing well, then you're feeling well, then you're even more, I guess, motivated, passionate to see how far it can take you."

Djokovic joined a growing list of players criticising the playing surface at Wimbledon, complaining that areas of Centre Court were too soft.

But the 12-time grand slam champion insisted he never felt unsafe, with the bounce of the balls his issue.

"It was more the bounces, the bad bounces, around the area of baseline which I was explaining, you know, couple feet inside," said Djokovic, who has a 7-0 win-loss record on grass this year.

"That's where there was a lot of small different holes. I guess the grass is not in there any more. That was obvious.

"It just felt a little bit different. But I didn't feel in danger in terms of movement."