The top 5 reasons behind World No. 1 Ashleigh Barty's surprise retirement

World No. 1 Ashleigh Barty stunned the tennis community with her sudden retirement announcement. Fans have since taken to social media to express their shock at the news, but people close to Barty hardly seemed surprised by the move.

Casey Dellacqua, who featured in the video in which Barty announced her decision, said she had a slight inkling as to why she had been called to interview the World No. 1.

There have been signs leading up to the Aussie's big decision, and here, we have listed the top five reasons that could have led to Barty announcing her retirement.

#5 Ashleigh Barty's Australian Open triumph

Barty with the 2022 Australian Open trophy

Ashleigh Barty could well have retired after winning Wimbledon last year, but the Aussie admitted in the announcement video that she had an itch to accomplish more.

The 2022 Australian Open presented the perfect opportunity for the home favorite to deliver a big win. And that's just what Barty did, becoming the first Australian to win the Melbourne Major since Chris O'Neil in 1978.

Barty arrived in Melbourne on a mission and delivered one dominant performance after another throughout the fortnight. The win in the final over Danille Collins not only ensured Barty a Grand Slam title on every surface, but it also gave the Australian a sense of fulfillment that wasn't quite there after the Wimbledon win.

#4 Ashleigh Barty has other dreams and goals

Barty during a practice session in 2021

Barty always struck fans and fellow players as someone who knew how to maintain a balance between her on and off-court activities.

A private person, Barty did not talk very openly about her personal life in media interactions. That said, her numerous interests outside of tennis have been well documented. In her announcement, she also mentioned her desire to chase "other dreams" which really excited her.

"As a person, this is, this is what I want," Barty said. "This is, I want to, I want to chase after some other dreams that I've always wanted to do and I have always had that really healthy balance, but I'm really, really excited."

#3 Ashleigh Barty knew what retirement felt like

Barty during a Big Bash match between the Brisbane Heat and the Melbourne Renegades

This is not the first time Ashleigh Barty has announced her retirement from tennis. The World No. 1 decided to take a break from the sport as a 19-year-old to experience "life as a normal teenaged girl" back in 2014.

Barty would go on to try her hand at competitive cricket, playing in the Women's Big Bash League. It was only in 2016, when she paired up with Craig Tyzzer, that she decided to return to tennis.

The circumstances surrounding her two retirements are wildly different—she now reitres as the World No. 1 and three-time Major champion—but having had prior knowledge of what life without tennis would look like would have certainly made the decision easier.

#2 Ashleigh Barty acheived "the one true dream" by winning Wimbledon

Barty in disbelief after winning the 2021 Wimbledon Championships

Growing up, all tennis players have different dreams and goals for their careers. For Ashleigh Barty, playing and winning on the lawns of the All England Club was "the one true dream."

The Aussie fulfilled her dream of lifting the Wimbledon trophy last year and revealed that the triumph changed a lot for her as a person and as an athlete. Having accomplished her biggest goal in the sport "changed her perspective."

#1 The poise and maturity Ashleigh Barty gained over a short but illustrious career

Barty at the 2011 Wimbledon Championships

Ashleigh Barty never lost her cool on the court or in front of the press and there was always a sense of poise that made her a beloved figure in the tennis community and beyond. That same poise shone through in her retirement interview, during which she showcased a sense of deep self-awareness and maturity.

"It's hard to say, but I'm so happy and I'm so ready," Barty said of her retirement. "And I just know, at the moment in my heart for me as a person, this is right. And I know I've found this before, but in a very different feeling and I'm so grateful to everything that tennis has given me, it's given me all of my dreams plus more, but I know that the time is right now for for me to step away."

The World No. 1 leaves the sport at the peak of her powers and with a clear conscience. In many ways, Ashleigh Barty couldn't have picked a better time to say goodbye.

Edited by Nihal Taraporvala