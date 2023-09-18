Roger Federer happens to be one of the greatest men's singles players of all time. However, it was not only his sublime technique that contributed to his aura as an athlete but a sense of class and simplicity as well.

According to American journalist Jon Wertheim's book "Strokes of Genius," the positive upbringing from his parents Lynette and Robert played a significant role in shaping the icon's character.

This allowed the player to keep his head down and continue approaching the game without distractions. Federer would soon become one of the most promising youngsters in Switzerland, owing to the focus and discipline inculcated in him by his parents.

Eventually, he was sought out for an interview by a local newspaper, if Wertheim's account is anything to go by. During the interview, the Swiss maestro was asked how he wanted to spend the earnings from his first match-win on the ATP tour. He gave a rather simple reply in his native language, saying that he would just buy "mehr CDs" (i.e., more CDs).

Funnily enough, his mother Lynette interpreted his answer as "Mercedes," which may have made her feel as if she failed in instilling simplicity in her son.

Her misunderstanding, however, was subsequently cleared up by the interviewer. This story from Wertheim's book still remains one of the most hilarious anecdotes of Federer's tennis career. Here is the excerpt detailing the incident:

"When Federer was a teenager, he became good enough to warrant an interview with a local newspaper. The reporter asked what he would buy with a first hypothetical paycheck from playing tennis, and young Roger answered, 'a Mercedes.' His mother was aghast to read that."

"She was relieved, however, when the reporter let her listen to a recording of the interview, and she realized there had been a mistake. The boy had said 'Mehr CDs,' in Swiss German. He just wanted 'more CDs.'"

Roger Federer was adored by his fans for his approach toward the game

2018 Australian Open

It is no secret that Roger Federer is by far the most popular player in tennis history. While it is easy to argue that the 20-time Major winner's on-court dominance helped him sway the fans in his favor, how he carried himself off the court also mattered a lot.

For one, his career was never affected by controversies. The Swiss also had a charming personality, which went a long way in propelling him as one of the biggest superstars in the sporting world.

He displayed an equally charming playing style, allowing him to outperform his opponents with relative ease. Possessing an accurate serve, an aggressive forehand, and a reliable backhand slice, the 42-year-old received rich plaudits from both former players and devout fans.

Federer used these attributes well to win one Grand Slam title after the other. Although he eventually found stiff competition from his archrivals Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal as he aged, his winning mentality allowed him to win 20 Major titles — which is the third highest in men's tennis.

