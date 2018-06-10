Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Thiem hails 'outstanding' French Open champion Nadal

Rafael Nadal's remarkable 11th French Open success was hailed by beaten finalist Dominic Thiem at Roland Garros.

Omnisport
NEWS
News 10 Jun 2018, 22:19 IST
132
RafaelNadal - Cropped
Rafael Nadal celebrates an 11th French Open triumph

Dominic Thiem described Rafael Nadal's French Open reign as one of the greatest achievements in sporting history after going down 6-4 6-3 6-2 in Sunday's final.

Experiencing his maiden grand slam decider, Thiem was soundly beaten by the relentless Spaniard, who overcame cramp in his left arm in the third set to seal an 11th title in Paris.

Thiem was powerless to stop the 'King of Clay', who paid tribute to his opponent in the post-match presentation and predicted the Austrian would one day be standing in his position with the Coupe des Mousquetaires.

In response, Thiem was similarly effusive in his praise of the world number one.

"What you're doing is one of the most outstanding things an athlete has ever achieved in sport. Congrats - it's amazing," Thiem said to Nadal.

"It's still been a great two weeks. I remember when you won here the first time in 2005, I was 11 years old watching on the TV and honestly I never expected that one day I would play the final here so I'm really happy.

"Thank you to all of you. I love the tournament in general, I lost the final in the juniors and lost today and soon I hope to get another chance - maybe even against you [Nadal], it would be a dream.

"I can make one more promise...the next time I'm hopefully here at the ceremony I will do it in French!"

French Open glance: Nadal, Thiem play 1st-round matches
RELATED STORY
'A little hope': Nadal vs Thiem in French Open final
RELATED STORY
Nadal wins 11th French Open title by beating Thiem in 3 sets
RELATED STORY
Nadal backs Thiem for future French Open glory
RELATED STORY
Nadal beats del Potro at French Open, faces Thiem for No. 11
RELATED STORY
Imperious Nadal downs Thiem to claim 11th French Open crown
RELATED STORY
French Open 2018: 4 players who can beat Rafael Nadal
RELATED STORY
French Open 2018: Rafael Nadal vs Dominic Thiem final...
RELATED STORY
Thiem: I have a plan for Nadal
RELATED STORY
French Open 2018, Men's Singles Semifinal: Rafael Nadal...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us