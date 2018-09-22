Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Thiem to play Klizan in St. Petersburg final

Associated Press
NEWS
News
22 Sep 2018
ST. PETERSBURG, Russia (AP) — Martin Klizan's perfect record in ATP finals will be tested by top-seeded Dominic Thiem in the St. Petersburg Open decider.

Klizan is 6-0 in finals, including a win in St. Petersburg six years ago, and the Slovak is coming off a victory at the Austrian Open last month.

Klizan ended Stan Wawrinka's latest bid on Saturday for a first title since his return from a knee injury. Klizan bounced back from losing the first set of their semifinal to beat Wawrinka 4-6, 6-3, 7-5.

Thiem defeated Roberto Bautista Agut, the big-hitting Austrian firing in 15 aces on his way to reaching his fifth final of the season.

Thiem is 10-7 in career finals and 2-2 this season, most recently losing the Roland Garros final to Rafael Nadal.

