×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Thiem too strong for Medvedev in Barcelona final

Omnisport
NEWS
News
16   //    28 Apr 2019, 22:14 IST
Thiem_cropped
Dominic Thiem overcame Daniil Medvedev to win the Barcelona Open.

Dominic Thiem rounded out an impressive week at the Barcelona Open with a straight-sets victory over Daniil Medvedev in Sunday's final.

Having knocked out 11-time champion Rafael Nadal in the previous round, Thiem rallied from a sluggish start in the opening set to prevail 6-4 6-0 after one hour and 13 minutes on court.

Medvedev claimed an early break to race into a 3-0 lead, yet the Russian struggled on his own serve after that, losing 12 of the next 13 games.

The seventh seed was not helped by an injury to his right shoulder that required medical treatment late in a competitive first set, though Thiem showed little mercy by sweeping through the second in a hurry.

The Austrian sealed the win with a clinical volley at the net, swiftly putting Medvedev out of his misery to follow in the footsteps of compatriot Thomas Muster, who won the tournament twice in his career.

"To win this tournament is such an honour for me," Thiem said during the on-court presentation ceremony.

"First of all, it is one of the best [events] during the year - I really love to come here.

"Also, only the best players in the history of tennis have won here. Rafa, of course, 11 times, and Thomas Muster twice, which makes it very special to me to be the second Austrian to lift this trophy."

Thiem joins Roger Federer as the only players to have won two events on the ATP Tour this season - his other triumph came at Indian Wells in March.

Advertisement
Barcelona Open 2019 final: Daniil Medvedev vs Dominic Thiem preview, prediction
RELATED STORY
Barcelona Open 2019: Can Rafael Nadal make it to another final?
RELATED STORY
Nishikori and Thiem join Nadal in Barcelona semi-finals
RELATED STORY
Barcelona Open 2019: Rafael Nadal vs Dominic Thiem, preview and prediction
RELATED STORY
Barcelona Open 2019: Draw analysis
RELATED STORY
Sensational Thiem overcomes clay king Nadal again
RELATED STORY
Nadal sees 'big improvement' despite Thiem defeat
RELATED STORY
Thiem beaten in Monte Carlo, serene progress for Nadal and Djokovic
RELATED STORY
Monte Carlo Masters 2019: Novak Djokovic vs Daniil Medvedev preview and prediction
RELATED STORY
Monte Carlo Masters Day 2: Medvedev rolls, Fognini survives and Shapovalov crashes out
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us