Thiem triumphs in straight sets again

The route to the final looks fraught with danger for French Open hopeful Dominic Thiem, but he is yet to drop a set in two matches.

by Omnisport News 31 May 2017, 17:25 IST

Dominic Thiem

Dominic Thiem fought back from a sluggish start to defeat Italian qualifier Simone Bolelli 7-5 6-1 6-3 and progress to the last 32 of the French Open.

The Austrian, who reached the semi-finals at Roland Garros last year, is yet to drop a set in his opening two matches, although sterner tests are likely to await, with Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic in his half of the draw.

Thiem's promising start at Roland Garros extends his fine form heading into the tournament, having reached the finals in Barcelona and Madrid – where Nadal was his nemesis on both occasions.

But he produced a stunning display to beat the Spaniard in the last eight of the Internazionale BNL d'Italia and the sixth seed showed some of his considerable potential in Wednesday's triumph over Bolelli.

Thiem



The 2016 semifinalist scores his 31st match-win of the year, defeating Bolelli 7-5 6-1 6-3. #RG17 pic.twitter.com/kJYr0cdm0d — Roland-Garros (@rolandgarros) May 31, 2017

He had to overcome a poor opening to the contest, with world number 470 Bolelli taking the first three games after Thiem was broken following a string of unforced errors.

An unconvincing hold got him off the mark and proved to be a catalyst for the 23-year-old, who got things back on serve at the next opportunity, his deep, searching forehands posing questions for which Bolelli had no answer.

The underdog snuffed out three break-point openings in the following game, but succumbed soon after to allow Thiem to serve out for the set.

Thiem broke at the start of a second set that featured break points in all but one game, while the third was a keenly contested affair that hinged on a break in the eighth game.

STATISTICAL BREAKDOWN

Thiem [6] bt Bolelli 7-5 6-1 6-3

WINNERS/UNFORCED ERRORS

Thiem – 42/32

Bolelli – 18/39

ACES/DOUBLE FAULTS

Thiem – 8/7

Bolelli – 0/1

BREAK POINTS WON

Thiem – 6/30

Bolelli – 1/5

FIRST SERVE PERCENTAGE

Thiem – 47

Bolelli – 80

PERCENTAGE OF POINTS WON ON FIRST/SECOND SERVE

Thiem – 83/59

Bolelli – 57/35

TOTAL POINTS

Thiem – 121

Bolelli – 93