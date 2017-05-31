Thiem triumphs in straight sets again
The route to the final looks fraught with danger for French Open hopeful Dominic Thiem, but he is yet to drop a set in two matches.
Dominic Thiem fought back from a sluggish start to defeat Italian qualifier Simone Bolelli 7-5 6-1 6-3 and progress to the last 32 of the French Open.
The Austrian, who reached the semi-finals at Roland Garros last year, is yet to drop a set in his opening two matches, although sterner tests are likely to await, with Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic in his half of the draw.
Thiem's promising start at Roland Garros extends his fine form heading into the tournament, having reached the finals in Barcelona and Madrid – where Nadal was his nemesis on both occasions.
But he produced a stunning display to beat the Spaniard in the last eight of the Internazionale BNL d'Italia and the sixth seed showed some of his considerable potential in Wednesday's triumph over Bolelli.
Thiem— Roland-Garros (@rolandgarros) May 31, 2017
The 2016 semifinalist scores his 31st match-win of the year, defeating Bolelli 7-5 6-1 6-3. #RG17 pic.twitter.com/kJYr0cdm0d
He had to overcome a poor opening to the contest, with world number 470 Bolelli taking the first three games after Thiem was broken following a string of unforced errors.
An unconvincing hold got him off the mark and proved to be a catalyst for the 23-year-old, who got things back on serve at the next opportunity, his deep, searching forehands posing questions for which Bolelli had no answer.
The underdog snuffed out three break-point openings in the following game, but succumbed soon after to allow Thiem to serve out for the set.
Thiem broke at the start of a second set that featured break points in all but one game, while the third was a keenly contested affair that hinged on a break in the eighth game.
STATISTICAL BREAKDOWN
Thiem [6] bt Bolelli 7-5 6-1 6-3
WINNERS/UNFORCED ERRORS
Thiem – 42/32
Bolelli – 18/39
ACES/DOUBLE FAULTS
Thiem – 8/7
Bolelli – 0/1
BREAK POINTS WON
Thiem – 6/30
Bolelli – 1/5
FIRST SERVE PERCENTAGE
Thiem – 47
Bolelli – 80
PERCENTAGE OF POINTS WON ON FIRST/SECOND SERVE
Thiem – 83/59
Bolelli – 57/35
TOTAL POINTS
Thiem – 121
Bolelli – 93