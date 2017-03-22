Thigh injury ends Tsurenko challenge in Miami, Errani overcomes Bencic

Lesia Tsurenko and Danka Kovinic both retired hurt, while Sara Errani battled to victory over Belinda Bencic on day one of the Miami Open.

by Omnisport News 22 Mar 2017, 06:02 IST

A thigh injury brought a premature end to Lesia Tsurenko's Miami Open challenge on Tuesday, sending Brazilian wildcard Beatriz Haddad Maia into the second round.

Abierto Mexicano Telcel champion Tsurenko was 3-2 and a break down to her 166th-ranked opponent when she decided she was unable to continue with her heavily strapped leg.

It was one of two retirements in quick succession on the opening day of first-round action, as Peng Shuai benefited from Danka Kovinic's withdrawal in the second set to seal her progression.

Sara Errani overcame a Belinda Bencic fightback in her opener, eventually prevailing 6-3 4-6 6-3 having looked on course for a straight-sets victory at two breaks up in the second.

Errani will now meet Zhang Shuai for a place in the third round.

TOP SEED KERBER AWAITS DUAN

The day opened with an impressive 7-6 (8-6) 6-3 victory for China's Duan Ying-ying over Laura Siegemund of Germany, with a second-round match against world number one Angelique Kerber her reward.

Venus Williams will face Haddad Maia, while Naomi Osaka's 6-2 6-3 win against Kristina Kucova earned her a meeting with third seed Simona Halep.

Mandy Minella beat Kristyna Pliskova 7-6 (7-4) 5-7 7-5 in one of the other standout matches of the day. She faces Svetlana Kuznetsova next.

Carina Witthoeft, Johanna Larsson and Lara Arruabarrena were among the other players to progress.