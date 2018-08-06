Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Third time lucky for Buzarnescu in rout of Sakkari

Omnisport
NEWS
News
67   //    06 Aug 2018, 04:24 IST
Buzarnescu-Cropped
Romanian tennis player Mihaela Buzarnescu

Mihaela Buzarnescu routed Maria Sakkari to win her first career WTA singles title at the Silicon Valley Classic.

Romanian Buzarnescu has enjoyed an excellent year on tour, reaching the fourth round at the French Open and the third round at Wimbledon and also progressing to finals in Hobart and Prague.

She was beaten in both of those tournament deciders but it was a case of third time lucky in a 6-1 6-0 demolition of Sakkari, who was outclassed in her first tour-level final in San Jose on Sunday.

The Greek produced an error-strewn showing in the first set as Buzarnescu raced into a 5-0 lead, but she was able to avoid a bagel and get on the board with the help of a searing backhand down the line.

Sakkari then plied the pressure on Buzarnescu's serve, bringing up four break points, but all of them were saved as the world number 24 took the opener.

And Sakkari never came close to mounting a similar kind of threat in the second, Buzarnescu racing to a victory that will see her move inside the world's top 20.

Omnisport
NEWS
Buzarnescu, Sakkari rally for spots in Silicon Valley final
RELATED STORY
Buzarnescu targets top 20 ahead of Sakkari final
RELATED STORY
Sakkari surprises Venus in San Jose, rain wrecks Citi...
RELATED STORY
Sakkari upsets Venus Williams to reach Silicon Valley semis
RELATED STORY
Williams advances in Silicon Valley Classic, Keys withdraws
RELATED STORY
Evergreen Venus advances in San Jose
RELATED STORY
Dr Buzarnescu making up for lost time to a degree in Paris
RELATED STORY
Buzarnescu battles through as McHale impresses in Nuremberg
RELATED STORY
French Open 2018: Svitolina gets tossed out in straight...
RELATED STORY
Svitolina stunned by Buzarnescu
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us