Tintu Luka gets Asian Games lifeline

New Delhi, Jul 3 (PTI) Middle-distance runner Tintu Luka, who has not competed this year, got a chance to make cut for next month's Asian Games today after being named among the 11 track and field athletes who have been called for a trial.

The Athletics Federation of India has submitted a list of 51 athletes, including the 11 called for trials, for the August 18 to September 2 Asian Games. The participation of these 11 in the Games is subject to the "confirmatory trial" to be held on August 15-16.

It is also learnt that out of the 51, the participation of three athletes is subject to the acceptance by the Asian Games organisers of a request by the Indian Olympic Association to issue accreditation.

The accreditation of high jumper Chetan B, discus thrower Sandeep Kumari and hammer thrower Sarita Singh were not done before deadline and the IOA has sent a late request.

"Sarita did not have a passport and when she got it the deadline for sending the long list was over," an AFI official said.

Kumari's case is also the same as she had not provided her passport for accreditation before the April 30 deadline.

Luka, who won a bronze in the 2014 Asian Games, did not take part in the June 26-29 National Inter-State Senior Athletics Championships in Guwahati due to a heel injury.

She also did not take part in the Federation Cup in March which had served as the selection trial for the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games.

Nirmala Sheoran, who had bettered the AFI qualifying mark in 400m, has been asked to appear for the confirmatory trial as she trains alone outside the national camp. Same is the case of 400m hurdler Juana Murmu, who had qualified in Guwahati.

Some of those who did not cross the qualifying mark but were named in the team have also been asked to appear for the confirmatory trial.

"The selection committee of the AFI unanimously approved holding of confirmatory trials for those athletes who were not a part of the national coaching camps as well as those who failed to meet the Asian Games selection guidelines," the AFI said in a statement.

But the likes of long distance runner G Lakshmanan and shot putter Tejinder Pal Singh Toor have not been called for confirmatory trial despite not meeting the qualifying mark in Guwahati in view of their past performances.

Star Javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra and 2014 Asian Games gold-medallist discus thrower Seema Punia, who have been exempted from taking part in the Guwahati meet, will not undergo the confirmatory trial.

"The athletes who were exempted in advance from attending the final selection trials such as Neeraj Chopra and Seema Poonia will not be attending the confirmatory trials, said AFI President Adille Sumariwalla.

"The 4x400m relay team will consist of only those athletes who were in the national coaching camps," he added.

Hima Das, who scorched the tracks in Guwahati by winning both the 200m and 400m, has not been named in the six-member women's 4x400m relay team. However, an AFI official said Hima can run the 4x400m relay race.

Hima, however, has been named for the mixed 400m relay race, the first time to be held in the Asian Games. Mohammed Anas, Rajiv Arokia and M R Poovamma were the others named in the mixed 4x400m relay team.

On the discrepancy regarding the IOA naming 52 track and field athletes in their list, an AFI official said, "From our side, it is only 51."

The Athletics Team:

Women:

100m: Dutee Chand, 200m: Hima Das, Dutee Chand; 400m: Hima Das, Nirmala (Subject to confirmatory trial)

800m: Tintu Luka (Subject to confirmatory trial); 1500m: PU Chitra, Monika Chaudhary (Subject to confirmatory trial); 5000m: Sanjivani Jadhav, L Surya; 10000m: Sanjivani Jadhav, L Surya; 400m Hurdles: Juana Murmu (Subject to confirmatory trial), Anu Raghvan (Subject to confirmatory trial)

3000m SC: Sudha Singh, Chinta Yadav; Long Jump: Nayana James (Subject to confirmatory trial), Neena Varakkil Pinto (Subject to confirmatory trial)

20km Race Walk: Sowmya B, Khushbir Kaur; Heptathalon: Swapna Barman, Purnima Hembram; Discus Throw: Seema Poonia, Sandeep Kumari (Subject to confirmatory trial); Hammer Throw: Sarita Singh; Javelin Throw: Annu Rani (Subject to confirmatory trials); 4x400m Relay: M R Poovamma, Saritaben Gaikwad, Sonia Vaishya, Vijayakumari, V K Vismaya, Jisna Matthew

Men:

200m: Mohammed Anas; 400m: Mohammed Anas, Rajiv Arokia; 800m: Jinson Johnson, Manjit Singh; 1500m: Jinson Johnson, Manjit Singh; 5000m: G Lakshmanan; 10000m: G Lakshmanan; 400m Hurdles: Dharun Ayyasamy, Santosh Kumar; 3000m SC: Naveen Kumar Dagar, Shankarlal Swami; High Jump: Chetan B (Subject to confirmatory trial); Long Jump: Sreeshankar; Triple Jump: Arpinder Singh, Rakesh Babu; Shot Put: Tejinder Toor, Naveen Chikara (Subject to confirmatory trial); Javelin Throw: Neeraj Chopra, Shivpal Singh; 20km Race Walk: Manish Singh Rawat, K T Irfan; 50km Race Walk: Sandeep Kumar; 4x400m Relay: Mohammed Anas, Jeevan KS, Jithu Baby, Kunhu Mohammed, Rajiv Arokia, Santosh Kumar; Mixed 400m Relay: Mohammed Anas, Rajiv Arokia, Hima Das, Poovamma