Tomic could not care less about Wimbledon exit

After another first-round loss at a grand slam, Bernard Tomic claimed his Wimbledon exit did not bother him in the slightest.

by Omnisport News 04 Jul 2017, 20:54 IST

Australia's Bernard Tomic

Bernard Tomic says he has fallen out of love with tennis and no longer cares how he does at tournaments because he expects he "will never have to work again".

The 24-year-old Australian made a first-round exit at Wimbledon on Tuesday as he was comprehensively beaten 6-4 6-3 6-4 by Mischa Zverev.

It is the second successive grand slam in which he has fallen at the first hurdle, and continued a run of just one quarter-final appearance in a major tournament since his debut in 2009.

But Tomic showed little disappointment in a post-match media conference, as he spoke with brutal honesty in assessing his latest loss.

"I just couldn't find any rhythm and wasn't mentally and physically there with my mental state to perform. I don't know why but I felt a little bit bored out there," he said. "I think I have done it a lot in my career and I paid the price.

"This is my eighth Wimbledon or ninth I think. I'm still 24, and it's tough to find motivation. Really, me being out there on court, to be honest with you, I just couldn't find any motivation.

"To me, this is one of the biggest tournaments in the world that I have done really well [at] in my career and I just couldn't find anything. It's happened to me a lot, I just can't find anything on the court."

Tomic then sensationally stated that first-round exits do not bother him because, despite being yet to fulfil his potential as a regular title winner, he is financially secure.

"I feel holding a trophy or doing well, it doesn't satisfy me anymore," he continued. "It's not there.

"I couldn't care less if I make a fourth round [at the] US Open or I lose [in the] first round. To me, everything is the same.

"I'm going to play another 10 years, and I know after my career I won't have to work again."

Despite his clear issues with tennis, Tomic has no intention of taking a break from the ATP Tour, and has the self-belief that he can turn things around - but only if he chooses to.

He added: "No [I don't need a break], I'm happy with my life. I was in worse positions than this at 120, 130 in the world and then managed to turn around the past few years and be a top-20 player.

"But it's my choice, I know I have to work hard. For sure I don't do the right work. You need to be super fit and you have to enjoy it and you have to travel a lot.

"You know, I know I have another 10 years to go. We all work for one thing. And I believe, you know, you have to respect the sport. But I think I don't respect it enough.

"I just believe playing many years on tour now has sort of taken its toll. You need to find that sort of energy. I'm just trying to find something.

"When I was 19 and 20 I was enjoying it. But now it's a roller coaster, and I just can't seem to find the commitment to work hard, to enjoy, and to lift trophies.

"Maybe I have to look at a few things and maybe play less tournaments. But to me right now, I'm just not super pleased, not happy with myself, but I'm in between.

"I will continue to work and try to do well in those U.S. tournaments and we'll see. I can't guarantee anything."